Bolton Wanderers enter ambitious chase for Ligue 1 prospect

Bolton Wanderers have identified Stade Brestois winger Karamoko Dembele as an ambitious transfer target according to, The Bolton News

Bolton Wanderers are once again preparing for life in League One having lost last season’s play-off final to Oxford United, and transfer activity is starting to heat up as they set their sights on what they hope will be a promotion campaign.

Dembele was one of the third tier’s most exciting wingers during the last campaign, strutting his stuff for Blackpool where he registered nine goals and 14 assists on loan from Brest.

Image courtesy of: MOLLY DARLINGTON/REUTERS.

The Bolton News’ Marc Iles is now reporting that the former Celtic youth prospect is of interest to Bolton Wanderers and that contact has been made with the Ligue 1 outfit over his services.

Having made just 18 appearances since signing for Brest from Celtic in 2022, the former England and Scotland youth international is clearly surplus to requirements. It is no surprise, however, that Les Pirates are now holding out for a pretty penny after his showings for the Seasiders.

The Whites’ wide options

Ian Evatt is not exactly spoilt for choice out wide, with just two wingers by trade in his squad.

The players in question are Carlos Mendes Gomes and Randell Williams, neither of which were particularly prolific last season with a combined number eight goals between them.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

It is certainly an area of the pitch which Bolton Wanderers need to strengthen if they are to mount yet another promotion push, so adding a player of Dembele’s quality into their ranks would undoubtedly be a step in the right direction.

Centre-forwards Dan Nlundulu and Aaron Collins are also possible options for either flank, though it would certainly be beneficial for Evatt’s side to add either one or two new talents into the fold that provide strong competition for the aforementioned Mendes and Williams.

Transfer business so far

The League One outfit have been somewhat busy this summer with four new arrivals having come through the ToughSheet Community Stadium doors so far, three of which were free transfers.

Goalkeeper Luke Southwood joined from recently relegated Cheltenham Town, former Burnley man Scott Arfield fresh from his MLS experience with Charlotte FC, centre-back Chris Forino from Wycombe Wanderers and finally Klaidi Lolos from newly promoted Crawley Town for an undisclosed fee.

Usually with arrivals there has to be departures and that has been the case for Bolton Wanderers although not to the extent of other sides around them.

Young shot stopper Luke Hutchinson has been sent on loan to National League North outfit Marine, whereas Declan John, Jon Dadi Bodvarsson and Cameron Jerome were released.

It is safe to assume that the Trotters’ transfer activity is far from done this window, with supporters now bound to be hoping an ambitious move for Dembele is the next piece of business on the club’s radar.