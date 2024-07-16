Blackburn Rovers keen on relegated striker, summer move likely

Blackburn Rovers are interested in VfL Osnabruck striker Erik Engelhardt, a report from German news outlet BILD has said.

Blackburn Rovers narrowly staved off relegation to League One last season.

It was a dismal campaign at Ewood Park, sliding down the table under Jon Dahl Tomasson before he was replaced by John Eustace. He steadied the ship and just about secured survival, confirming their Championship status for another year with a win over Leicester City on the final day.

Rovers will be determined to put some distance between themselves and the drop next time around but the continued financial restraints owners Venky’s are under limits the business they can do in the transfer market.

Plenty of players have been linked but only Aodhan Doherty has joined Blackburn Rovers so far.

Now though, a new name has emerged in reports from Germany.

BILD claims that Blackburn Rovers are interested in striker Erik Engelhardt, who is on the books at VfL Osnabruck. His return of 10 goals in 32 2. Bundesliga games was not enough to guide them to safety and following relegation, the 26-year-old striker is set to be on the move.

Engelhardt’s representatives have spoken about an exit but Blackburn and Osnabruck have not held talks at this stage, the report says.

More on Engelhardt

The last striker signed from the lower leagues of Germany may not have caught the eye at Blackburn Rovers with Semir Telalovic being sold just a year after his arrival. However, Engelhardt is a more proven player at a higher level of the senior game.

While thriving in youth football with Nurnberg and in the lower leagues with Energie Cottbus, Engelhardt has proven he can do it at a competitive level in the second-tier of German football.

10 goals in 32 games for a side rooted to the bottom of the table for much of the campaign is a respectable return. In a stronger team, the 26-year-old could have enjoyed a far more prolific season.

That will pique the interests of Blackburn Rovers as they look to bolster their attacking ranks.

Goalscorers needed

There’s no hiding that Blackburn Rovers are crying out for more goalscorers this summer.

The reliance on Szmodics was far too heavy last season and expecting him to carry that burden once again next time around would be too much. The supporting cast must chip in far more, but it also needs to be added to.

Having enjoyed strong form in Germany, Engelhardt could be just what Eustace needs at the top of the pitch. It could be a shrewd deal too, capitalising on Osnabruck’s relegation to pick up one of their key performers.

Time will tell just how the rumoured pursuit pans out, but Blackburn Rovers look to be casting a wide net in their search for reinforcements this summer.