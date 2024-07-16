Birmingham City among clubs considering swoop for Cardiff City midfielder

Birmingham City are among the clubs interested in Andy Rinomhota as he looks set to leave Cardiff City , as per Darren Witcoop

Birmingham City are flexing their financial muscles as they prepare for a season in League One.

The Blues endured a dismal 2023/24 campaign despite the excitement over their long-awaited takeover and it ended with them dropping from the Championship. It certainly delays their ambitious plans to journey back up the leagues, but it by no means ends their goal to eventually return to the top-flight.

In an effort to build a side capable of storming the third-tier, City have been splashing the cash this summer. A whole host of players have been linked with moves to St. Andrew’s too.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

Now, a new target has emerged in fresh reports.

Writing on X, Darren Witcoop has said that Birmingham City are among the clubs looking into a deal for Cardiff City midfielder Andy Rinomhota this summer.

Cardiff midfielder Andy Rinomhota the subject of interest from a number of clubs. Expect to leave this summer with Birmingham among those exploring a deal as they search for a defensive midfielder. #ccfc #bcfc — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) July 15, 2024

The 27-year-old has a year left on his contract with the Bluebirds after spending the second half of last season with relegated Rotherham United.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

A feasible target

While Birmingham City have been setting their sights on ambitious deals this summer, a move for Rinomhota is one that seems very feasible. He’d still be a great addition, but it’s one that is definitely within the realms of possibility too.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former Reading man hasn’t played below the Championship before but having fallen down the Cardiff City pecking order, a move to a highly ambitious League One side could be great for him.

Image courtesy of: JASON CAIRNDUFF/REUTERS.

The Blues are in the market for reinforcements in the middle of the park and Rinomhota would be a strong defensive presence. His aforementioned Championship pedigree should see him find success in the third-tier too.

Other clubs are keen though, and it would not be a surprise if second-tier sides were keen. That could prove to be an obstacle for City, despite their riches and lofty aims for the future.

Summer business so far

It’s safe to say that new boss Chris Davies has been well-backed in the transfer market so far.

Four new faces have come through the doors at Birmingham City. Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Craig Allsop have signed as new options in goal following the departures of veterans John Ruddy and Neil Etheridge.

An eye-catching swoop for Charlton Athletic talisman Alfie May was also made, fresh off the back of his League One golden boot winning campaign with the Addicks. He will be widely expected to challenge for that gong again this time around.

Perhaps the most impressive of the lot is the signing of Swedish winger Emil Hansson, who signs from Eredivisie side Heracles Almelo. He looks primed and ready to take League One by storm and should be capable of stepping up to the Championship too.