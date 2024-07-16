Barnsley knocked back in bid for 31-goal/assist star, reporter claims

Barnsley will be playing League One football again next season after coming up short in the play-offs.

The Tykes have tasted play-off heartbreak in back-to-back campaigns now. After losing to Sheffield Wednesday in the final last year, they were beaten by Bolton Wanderers at the semi-final stage earlier this summer while under the temporary lead of Martin Devaney.

Image courtesy of: JASON CAIRNDUFF/REUTERS.

Now though, a permanent boss is in place in the form of barnsleyfc.co.uk/news/2024/may/darrell-clarke-appointed/. This summer, he’s looking to build a side capable of returning to the Championship.

There’s been early business at Oakwell but one man who will not be joining the club just yet is attacking midfielder Davis Keillor-Dunn.

Writing on X, reporter Pete O’Rourke states that Barnsley have seen a bid rejected for the Mansfield Town star, who was key in getting the Stags to League One last season.

Operating as a striker or attacking midfielder, the 26-year-old notched 22 goals and nine assists across all competitions. Such form made him a standout in League Two, and it seems Mansfield are keen to retain his services amid the Tykes’ failed bid.

It is not said how much the offer came in at.

Ready for a League One return

Keillor-Dunn has spent the majority of his career starring in League Two. He’s notched 53 goals and 20 assists in 152 games at the level, representing both Oldham Athletic and Mansfield Town.

He has played League One football before but having enjoyed such a strong 2023/24 campaign, the 26-year-old will be keen to show levels he hasn’t before in the third-tier.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS.

Many will back the Mansfield star to find joy too, hence why Barnsley are interested in bringing him in.

If Keillor-Dunn can show the form he displayed last season, he could be a real standout next season. That will make him key to Nigel Clough’s Stags, but it’s also bound to draw the eye of those set to be fighting higher up the league.

Mansfield look to be standing firm though with promotion hopefuls Barnsley coming in.

Summer business so far

New Barnsley boss Clarke has been looking to shape the squad to his liking and four new faces have joined the ranks so far.

Jackson Smith has come in from Walsall to add another option in goal. Many will back him to hold the starting spot over Ben Killip while Adam Hayton will offer cover.

At the back, Marc Roberts has returned to Oakwell while Connor Barratt has signed following the end of his Sheffield United contract.

Conor Hourihane has completed a reunion move to Barnsley too. He’ll hold a coaching role alongside playing responsibilities, offering a vastly experienced presence in the middle of the park.