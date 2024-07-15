Opinion: EFL clubs must be alerted as ex-Sunderland, Wigan Athletic star becomes a free agent

Sunderland and Wigan Athletic both had Max Power on their books during his time on these shores, but he opted for a new challenge in 2023.

Sunderland and Wigan Athletic have played prevalent roles in Power’s career to date.

The Birkenhead-born midfielder first made a name for himself at Tranmere Rovers before heading to the DW Stadium in 2018. Power would remain there for three years before an initial loan move to Sunderland during their League One stay.

Image courtesy of: LEE SMITH/REUTERS.

That temporary deal was made permanent in January 2019, though Power would return to the Latics two-and-a-half years later for a second stint with the north west outfit.

The 30-year-old played 244 times for Wigan Athletic, chipping in with 17 goals and 43 assists from midfield in the process. Power managed an impressive 137 appearances at Sunderland as well, managing 13 goals and seven assists.

However, eyebrows were raised when his deal with Wigan was terminated by mutual consent, allowing him to join Saudi Arabian second-tier side Al-Qadsiah last summer.

Now though, reporter Ben Jacobs has said he’s among those to be let go by the newly-promoted club, where he was captain.

Marseille are open to letting Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leave. He is again a Saudi target with Al-Qadsiah and Al-Shabab both interested, as revealed.



Qadsiah on a big push for foreign stars. Majority who helped them win promotion have departed, including Max Power.🇸🇦 pic.twitter.com/8CRoUncr2o — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) July 15, 2024

The development must put a host of EFL clubs on alert, with an impressive midfielder available for nothing.

A shrewd signing

As Power prepares to head for free agency, clubs on these shores are sure to be alerted.

In his time with Sunderland and Wigan Athletic, he proved himself as a well-rounded central midfielder. He offers hard work and endeavour in the middle of the park but his goal and assist returns in the EFL displays that Power offers plenty going forward too.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

Power offers his services mainly as a central or defensive midfielder. However, he has found success on the right-hand side as a wing-back or full-back before too. That versatility could be of great use to an English club once again.

The Tranmere Rovers academy graduate would bring a wealth of experience and leadership to whoever he joins. That could see Power swiftly become an influential figure at his next side.

What level could he return to?

Power has spent the vast majority of his career in League One. He played at that level with all of Sunderland, Wigan Athletic and breakthrough club Tranmere Rovers.

As such, he could be a worthy addition at that level.

It is worth noting that Power has played 88 times in the Championship too though. That was where he spent his last season on these shores, locking down a starting spot in the Wigan side.

As such, that could make him a shrewd addition for a side perhaps lower down the league.

Power could be a strong signing for a League One promotion-chaser though. Whoever he joins next, the midfielder will bring experience, leadership, versatility and attacking threat from wherever he’s deployed on the pitch.