Stoke City fend off rival interest to sign Championship contract rebel

Stoke City are looking to kick on with some more transfer business as Steven Schumacher shapes the squad to his liking at the Bet365 Stadium.

So far, three new faces have come through the doors.

Viktor Johansson is set to become the Potters’ new starting ‘keeper after joining on a permanent basis from Rotherham United while Eric Bocat will battle Enda Stevens for the starting spot at left-back after arriving from Sint-Truiden.

Image courtesy of: LEE SMITH/REUTERS

Ben Gibson brings some valuable experience and leadership at the heart of defence after his free transfer arrival from Norwich City too.

Now though, it looks as though Stoke City have secured the services of an upcoming talent in 18-year-old winger Japhet Matondo.

Wales Online reports that Matondo is set to undergo a medical with the Potters after turning down a professional deal with Championship rivals Cardiff City. Stoke City weren’t the only ones keen, but they look to have won the race for his signature.

The Bluebirds will receive a compensation fee for Matondo, who felt it was the right time to move on from the South Welsh club.

A shrewd addition

For all intents and purposes, it looks as though Stoke City will be winning the battle for Matondo this summer. He had other options, including the chance to stay at Cardiff City, but the prospect will be heading for pastures new it seems.

A move for an 18-year-old let go by a Championship rival may not present the most eye-catching business. However, it could prove to be a masterstroke in the years to come.

Image courtesy of: JASON CAIRNDUFF/REUTERS.

Matondo is tipped for a bright future and the interest in securing his services suggests his abilities are admired outside of Cardiff City too. For a compensation fee, it will be hoped he can develop and maximise his potential with the Potters.

A future in the first-team may well lay ahead of the prospect. For now though, many would expect him to continue his development in academy football.

Another Matondo at Stoke

The Matondo name is one Stoke City fans will already be familiar with as the teenager nears his move.

The Potters had Japhet’s older brother Rabbi on loan for the second half of the 2020/21 campaign. He came in from German side FC Schalke in search for more game time back on UK shores.

11 outings yielded only one goal but Matondo has found success with Cercle Brugge and Rangers since.

The incoming Matondo will be hoping to make a more telling impact on the first-team than his older brother. It remains to be seen if the deal is indeed completed first though with other clubs sure to be keeping an eye on matters in case anything falls through.