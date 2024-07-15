stoke city, Stoke City fend off rival interest to sign Championship contract rebel

Stoke City fend off rival interest to sign Championship contract rebel

15 July 2024
1 minute read

Stoke City have won the race to sign Cardiff City talent Japhet Matondo, according to a report from Wales Online.

Stoke City are looking to kick on with some more transfer business as Steven Schumacher shapes the squad to his liking at the Bet365 Stadium.

So far, three new faces have come through the doors. 

Viktor Johansson is set to become the Potters’ new starting ‘keeper after joining on a permanent basis from Rotherham United while Eric Bocat will battle Enda Stevens for the starting spot at left-back after arriving from Sint-Truiden.

stoke city, Stoke City fend off rival interest to sign Championship contract rebel
Image courtesy of: LEE SMITH/REUTERS

Ben Gibson brings some valuable experience and leadership at the heart of defence after his free transfer arrival from Norwich City too.

Now though, it looks as though Stoke City have secured the services of an upcoming talent in 18-year-old winger Japhet Matondo.

Wales Online reports that Matondo is set to undergo a medical with the Potters after turning down a professional deal with Championship rivals Cardiff City. Stoke City weren’t the only ones keen, but they look to have won the race for his signature.

The Bluebirds will receive a compensation fee for Matondo, who felt it was the right time to move on from the South Welsh club.

ADVERTISEMENT
1 of 20
stoke city, Stoke City fend off rival interest to sign Championship contract rebel

Who is this?

Author
James Ray
James Ray is The72's Editor in Chief and has written for the site since 2018. Based in Northamptonshire, he graduated from the University of Lincoln with a degree in Sports Business Management and has featured on talkSPORT. For contact, please email james@the72.co.uk or reach out on Twitter (@_jamesrray).
Previous Article
sheffield wednesday, Sheffield Wednesday, West Brom target to pen long-term deal with French club

Sheffield Wednesday, West Brom target to pen long-term deal with French club

byJames Ray
15 July 2024
2 minute read
Related Posts