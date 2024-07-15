Stoke City fend off rival interest to sign Championship contract rebel

Stoke City are looking to kick on with some more transfer business as Steven Schumacher shapes the squad to his liking at the Bet365 Stadium.

So far, three new faces have come through the doors.

Viktor Johansson is set to become the Potters’ new starting ‘keeper after joining on a permanent basis from Rotherham United while Eric Bocat will battle Enda Stevens for the starting spot at left-back after arriving from Sint-Truiden.

Image courtesy of: LEE SMITH/REUTERS

Ben Gibson brings some valuable experience and leadership at the heart of defence after his free transfer arrival from Norwich City too.

Now though, it looks as though Stoke City have secured the services of an upcoming talent in 18-year-old winger Japhet Matondo.

Wales Online reports that Matondo is set to undergo a medical with the Potters after turning down a professional deal with Championship rivals Cardiff City. Stoke City weren’t the only ones keen, but they look to have won the race for his signature.

The Bluebirds will receive a compensation fee for Matondo, who felt it was the right time to move on from the South Welsh club.

ADVERTISEMENT