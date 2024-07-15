League One club considering move for 23-year-old Stoke City man

Stoke City are hoping a fruitful summer transfer window can set them up for some long-awaited success in the Championship.

The Potters reached a new low last season as they scrapped against relegation for much of the campaign. However, a strong end under Steven Schumacher lifted them away from the drop.

Image courtesy of: JASON CAIRNDUFF/REUTERS.

The former Plymouth Argyle boss now embarks on his first summer window at the helm at the Bet365 Stadium. He’ll be keen to make some eye-catching signings of his own while fringe men move on.

Among those on the periphery of the squad is Liam McCarron, and he could earn a move elsewhere.

Stoke on Trent Live reports that the 23-year-old Scot is on trial with League One side Northampton Town, and he made a good impression in a pre-season friendly against Norwich City despite a 3-0 defeat.

Speaking to the Northampton Chronicle on his seven trialists, Cobblers boss Jon Brady confirmed all are ‘under consideration’. He explained:

“Everyone who was involved today is under consideration. We are having a look at all of them.”

Best for all?

After two years on the books at Stoke City, it seems increasingly likely that McCarron will be departing.

The Preston-born defender has played just once for the Potters first-team since coming in from Leeds United. He came on off the bench to play 16 minutes in the FA Cup against Brighton last season as they were beaten 4-2 on home turf.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

McCarron has found minutes in the U21s too, though a loan stint with Port Vale yielded only four appearances.

With Eric Bocat joining, it seems highly likely that him and Enda Stevens will be Schumacher’s options on the left. As such, McCarron will take his services elsewhere as he enters the final 12 months of his deal.

Whether he ends up at Northampton Town or somewhere else though, it remains to be seen.

Summer business so far

A number of expiring contracts allowed Schumacher the chance to trim some fat off the Stoke City squad.

Tom Edwards has signed for Salford City but Tyrese Campbell, Wesley Moraes, D’Margio Wright-Phillips, Ciaran Clark and Blondy Nna Noukeu are yet to join new clubs. The latter has been offered a deal by Sunderland though.

There could yet be further sales to shape the squad, but it will be hoped more new signings follow soon.

Alongside the earlier mentioned Bocat, Stoke City have signed a new number one in Viktor Johansson. Experienced centre-back Ben Gibson has also come in, joining on a free transfer following the expiry of his Norwich City contract.