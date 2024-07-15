Sheffield Wednesday, West Brom target to pen long-term deal with French club

Sheffield Wednesday and West Brom target Mickael Nade is set to pen a new deal with Saint Etienne, according to Le Progres.

Sheffield Wednesday and West Brom are both in the market for new players this summer as they look to improve on the 2023/24 campaign.

The Owls have enjoyed one of the EFL’s busiest summer transfer windows so far. Danny Rohl has wasted no time in shaping the squad to his liking after their miraculous survival last time around.

As for the Baggies, their business has been more subdued, but Carlos Corberan will be confident he has a side capable of battling for promotion once again in the 2024/25 season.

Both Sheffield Wednesday and West Brom have been linked with defender Mickael Nade, whose deal at Ligue 1 new boys Saint Etienne has officially expired. However, after looking as though he would be heading for pastures new, the Frenchman looks to have had a change of heart.

According to Le Progres, Nade is now expected to sign a four-year deal to stay at Saint Etienne.

He had explored other options, including in England, but the 24-year-old is set to sign a new deal with the promoted side. As such, the Owls and the Baggies will have to look elsewhere for defensive recruits.

A U-turn from Nade

It looked as though Sheffield Wednesday and West Brom had found a really shrewd signing in Nade amid doubts over his future in France. He’s a tall and powerful left-footed centre-back who played an influential role in their promotion.

Nade has been tested in both Ligue 2 and Ligue 1 since working his way up through the club’s youth ranks and at 25, he looks to have the best years of his career ahead of him.

As such, on a free transfer he would’ve been a great pickup.

However, for the same reasons, Saint Etienne have been persisting in their efforts to keep Nade. It now looks like their hard work will get the reward they desire as he opts against a fresh start over a stay in France.

Looking elsewhere

Sheffield Wednesday and West Brom will both remain in the market for a new option at the back.

A deal as shrewd as one for Nade would have been may not be easy to come by. However, there are still some solid free agent options out there to be found, and the Championship duo will be on the lookout for them.

Both are in positions where they have been able to pay fees for players too. It means they’re not confined to the free transfer market in the search for another centre-back, even if a move involving a transfer fee isn’t quite as shrewd.

Nevertheless, having both made positive starts to their summers, Sheffield Wednesday and West Brom will be confident of identifying new options at the back.