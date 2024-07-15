Striker bid made and more: The Sheffield Wednesday transfer rumours from the last week of the window

Sheffield Wednesday have had one of the EFL’s busiest transfer windows so far, but they’re not looking at stopping their recruitment yet.

Sheffield Wednesday were always looking set to embark on a big transfer window this summer, especially once Danny Rohl had committed his future to the club.

It’s safe to say the window has lived up to expectation too. Nine new faces have come through the door at Hillsborough and even more have been linked with a Hillsborough switch.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS.

Many clubs will start to catch up with their recruitment drives as pre-season campaigns begin and the European Championships come to an end. The Owls will benefit from their early business though, giving time for Rohl to work with his new men while the players will have ample time to settle too.

Speculation persisted last week, so here, we bring you all the Sheffield Wednesday transfer rumours from the past seven days of the window…

Midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah was available for nothing after his contract at Championship rivals West Brom expired. Reports linked the former Chelsea man with a Sheffield Wednesday move last week and the Owls have duly wrapped up his signing.

He arrives on a free transfer, though the announcement does not disclose the length of his deal.

Chalobah wasn’t the only signing last week either. Charlie McNeill also came in on a free.

Regarding linked players though, recent loan star Ike Ugbo has been the subject of a first bid from Sheffield Wednesday. That’s according to reporter Mike McGrath, who made the revelation on X.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

The Canadian striker was a big hit on loan at Hillsborough last season and has been heavily linked with a permanent return. Time will tell whether the Championship outfit can strike a deal with French second-tier side ESTAC Troyes though, with other clubs keen.

Elsewhere, Football Insider stated that Wednesday made an offer to winger Scott Wright, who is on the books at Rangers. When quizzed over a possible deal though, Danny Rohl remained coy.

Last but not least, reports in France have credited the Owls with interest in Saint-Etienne defender Michael Nade.

His contract with the French club is up. However, they have made him a new offer and Championship rivals West Brom have also spoken with the centre-back’s representatives.

What could this week hold?

The extent of the business done by Sheffield Wednesday already this summer likely means that there’s probably not going to be too many more hectic weeks of transfers before the start of next season.

However, looking to the coming seven days, further developments could await regarding the Ugbo, Wright and Nade interest.

Troyes may well respond to the Owls’ bid for Ugbo. A decision could be made by Nade too as he looks to find a new club who will pay his wage demands after his Saint Etienne deal came to an end.

As for Rangers man Wright, he too could have a decision to made after being tabled an offer by Wednesday.