Sheffield United to seal long-term deal for new star, medical today

Sheffield United are set to sign Callum O’Hare on a deal until 2028, reporter Tom Collomosse has revealed on X.

Sheffield United have had their transfer business limited by their ongoing takeover talks in the early stages of the summer transfer window.

It’s not ideal for Chris Wilder, with a huge revamp of the playing ranks needed at Bramall Lane. However, free transfer deals have been a route for the Blades to bring in some fresh faces on a budget.

They look set to continue in that market in the immediate future, with Callum O’Hare set to sign.

The attacking midfielder is available for nothing following the expiry of his contract with Championship rivals Coventry City and now, reporter Tom Collomosse has indicated that the 26-year-old’s arrival is imminent.

Writing on X, Collomosse said O’Hare has been completing his Sheffield United medical today as he puts pen to paper on a four-year deal with the club.

Callum O’Hare set to sign four-year deal with Sheffield United. Former Coventry man, who is a free agent, was completing medical today. — Tom Collomosse (@TomCollomosse) July 15, 2024

It will keep him onboard until the summer of 2028, when he will be 30.

Another shrewd addition

The recruitment team at Sheffield United deserve credit for how they’ve worked in these challenging conditions in the early stages of the summer transfer window.

The earlier mentioned takeover saga means they haven’t had an awful lot to work with. Free transfers have been the focus early on while players who require fees will likely be targeted later in the summer.

O’Hare is a player who comes in and improves the side straight away though. He was wanted by other clubs, but the Blades look to have done enough to bring him through the door.

Alongside Jamie Shackleton and Sam McCallum, that’s three transfers Sheffield United have secured without paying a transfer fee.

Clarity needed

Although Sheffield United have made some good free transfer signings in the first month of the window, it will be hoped that clarity emerges over the takeover situation sooner rather than later.

If the bidding American group can get the deal for the club done, they can start to make real inroads in the transfer market.

Plenty of business is needed before Wilder and co embark on the new season and sooner rather than later, the remaining good free agents will be snapped up. That will force the Blades into other areas of the market, and they’ll need the funds to strike those deals.

Time will tell just when that is, but for the time being, the impending move for O’Hare is an impressive one.