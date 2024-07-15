£1.7m bid made and more: The QPR transfer rumours from the last week of the window

QPR have been linked with a whole host of players this summer as Marti Cifuentes looks to shape the squad to his liking.

QPR are looking towards a brighter future under Cifuentes’ lead after some tough times in recent seasons.

After narrowly surviving under Gareth Ainsworth, a poor start to last season and the Rs in a perilous position once again. It was an uphill battle for the Spanish boss upon his arrival from Hammarby, but he led a thoroughly impressive turnaround in West London.

Image courtesy of: PETER CZIBORRA/REUTERS.

After securing survival, the focus now turns to looking further up the Championship table. New signings will be key in the bid to do that.

It’s been a busy summer of speculation at Loftus Road, and last week was no different. Here, we bring you all the QPR transfer rumours from the past seven days…

QPR transfer rumours

Reports from Spanish news outlet El Comercio stated early in the week that QPR had made an offer to try and sign French midfielder Jonathan Varane from Sporting Gijon.

The offer came in at a reported £1.7m, but it was knocked back. The Spanish side are said to be demanding a far higher fee.

He’s not the only player who the Hoops may need to pay more for either. Isaac Hayden has been heavily linked with a permanent return to Loftus Road after a successful loan as he’s far down the pecking order at parent club Newcastle United as their pre-season begins.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, The Northern Echo has said that QPR are currently unable to match his wages. Time will tell if a compromise can be met, but personal terms may well price them out of a reunion.

Ar’jany Martha is a rumoured target who won’t cost the club a penny though.

Image courtesy of: PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW/REUTERS.

Football Insider has said QPR and Watford are both targeting the left-back, who is available for nothing after his departure from Dutch giants Ajax at the end of last season.

There’s been rumours of interest in influential players in Cifuentes’ ranks too. Jake Clarke-Salter starred alongside Steve Cook last season and it has been claimed that Wolves are considering him as a Max Kilman replacement.

He won’t be allowed to leave on the cheap though with a reported £10m valuation slapped on Clarke-Salter.

Last but not least, striker Lyndon Dykes is among the attacking targets under consideration at Blackburn Rovers. QPR’s Championship rivals are casting a wide net in their striker hunt and Dykes could be an option, it is said.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

What could this week bring?

It will be hoped that the next seven days sees some further incomings at Loftus Road.

Regarding those linked last week though, it seems nothing is close. Compromises will have to be met if either Hayden or Varane are to join QPR, though young left-back Martha’s status as a free agent means a deal could feasibly be done pretty swiftly.

Wolves will be keen to replace Max Kilman sooner rather than later, so if they deem Clarke-Salter as a fitting heir, it might not be too long before they firm up their pursuit.

As for Blackburn Rovers’ rumoured interest in Dykes though, it will be interesting to see just how serious that is. They are unlikely to be able to pay significant fees for players without a sale anyway.