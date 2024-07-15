Reported Notts County, Mansfield Town and Lincoln City target signs for League Two club

Barrow have snapped up the defender on a one-year deal as they prepare for another year in League Two.

Image courtesy of: PAUL CHILDS/REUTERS.

Vassell, 27, has been on the radar of Notts County, Mansfield Town and Lincoln City this summer, according to reporter Pete O’Rourke on X. The same source suggested Scottish Premiership side Dundee were also interested.

However, it is the Bluebirds who have landed him amid interest from elsewhere. He has told their website: “I felt now was the right time to make a change within my career, so after some discussions with them [Salford], I thought that I wanted to potentially move on and find a new home.

“Having obviously spoken with the Gaffer and talked about his visions for the future and what he thinks of me, I’m now really excited and looking forward to getting going here at Barrow.

“Every game I give everything. I’m quick and strong and I just enjoy winning games so that’s the main thing for me.”

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

Vassell joined Salford City back in 2021 and has been a key player for the North West club since then.

ADVERTISEMENT

Losing him is a big blow, especially to Barrow in the same league.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

The centre-back made 115 appearances for the Ammies in all competitions, 32 of which came last season, and he chipped in with five goals from the back.

Vassell started his career with non-league side Hanley Town before Stoke City came calling in 2006.

The Stoke-born man then rose up through the academy ranks of the Potters and represented his local team at various different youth levels before heading out the exit door in 2015.

Vassell was snapped up by Oldham Athletic after leaving the bet365 Stadium and has since had spells at Walsall, Chester, Gateshead, Port Vale, Macclesfield Town and Wrexham.

He then linked up with Salford City three years ago and is now embarking on a new chapter at Barrow.

What next?

Notts County, Mansfield Town and Lincoln City were all credited with an interest in Vassell but will need to look elsewhere for targets.

The Magpies have already snapped up Matty Platt, Jacob Bedeau and Rod McDonald in his position following their exits from Bradford City, Morecambe and Harrogate Town respectively.