Norwich City among clubs chasing deal for Manchester City defender

Norwich City are among the clubs keen on Manchester City defender Callum Doyle, according to a report from BBC Sport

Norwich City boss Johannes Hoff Thorup will be looking to make his new squad his own this summer.

The Dane has come in from FC Nordsjaelland and is tasked with taking the Canaries to the next level after they fell short in the play-offs under David Wagner at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

We’re now over a month into the transfer window and many clubs are back for pre-season. It means business could really start to pick up across the country, including at Carrow Road.

Now, as per a report from BBC Sport, one man on the Norwich City radar is Callum Doyle.

They state that the East Anglian outfit are among a host of sides keen on the 20-year-old Manchester City defender, who could head out on loan once again after a title-winning campaign at Leicester City. Doyle has also spent time at Sunderland and Coventry City, operating at centre-back and left-back.

An ambitious target

Doyle would be a fantastic addition to Thorup’s Norwich City backline. He’s proven himself as able at both left-back and centre-back and this level and his ability on the ball will surely fit the new boss’ style of play.

However, it could be that he’s out of the Canaries’ reach for this season.

Doyle has now proven himself in League One and the Championship. He reached the top of the second-tier last season in winning the title with Leicester City, so perhaps he and those back at parent club Manchester City have bigger things planned for him next season,

It would not be a surprised if some of those among the numerous clubs keen on Doyle are in the top-flight. That could scupper Norwich’s chances of a deal, though it remains to be seen just how his situation pans out.

Norwich City haven’t had the busiest of starts to the summer transfer window. Things should start to pick up soon though, so hopefully some fresh faces aren’t too far away from coming through the doors.

Only the one new signing has been made to date. Panamanian centre-back Jose Cordoba has come in to bolster Thorup’s defensive ranks.

As for what comes next, a left-back is likely to be wanted, perhaps two after Dimi Giannoulis and Sam McCallum both left.

Going forward, an attacking midfielder might not go amiss, though there are versatile wingers and midfield who could likely operate there to success. Another option up top could be wanted too, offering Josh Sargent some extra support.