Norwich City size up move for 24-year-old full-back

Norwich City have been credited with an interest in Casa Pia left-back Leonardo Lelo in a report from Portuguese outlet Record

Norwich City have made only one signing so far this summer as new boss Johannes Hoff Thorup looks to take the chance to make the squad his own at Carrow Road.

The Canaries have added Panamanian centre-back Jose Cordoba to the ranks. Further signings are desired, but movement has been at a premium in the first month of the window.

Image courtesy of: DILARA SENKAYA/REUTERS.

However, with pre-season underway and the European Championships done, it will be hoped that the East Anglian outfit are among those who can make real strides forward in the coming weeks.

Now, a new target has emerged on the radar of Norwich City.

A report from Portuguese news outlet Record names the Championship side as admirers of left-back Leonardo Lelo, who is plying his trade in Liga Portugal with Casa Pia. The 24-year-old, who can operate anywhere up the left-hand side, is entering the last year of his contract.

Last season, Lelo managed a goal and two assists for the club in 38 games.

Left-back options needed

Thorup will likely be in the market for two left-backs this summer, so Norwich City need to have a whole host of options in mind as potential targets for the position.

Sam McCallum and Dimi Giannoulis have both moved on from the Carrow Road club at the end of their contracts. It leaves no natural left-back on the books for Thorup, not from the senior side anyway.

Image courtesy of: PHIL NOBLE/REUTERS.

Lelo is someone who looks capable of coming in and locking down the starting spot.

He’s been tested at a high level in Portugal and the attacking threat he offers could make him a lively addition. The ability to play anywhere on the left would give the new Norwich City boss some serious flexibility with him on the pitch too.

Other areas to strengthen

Left-back might be an area of importance but there are other positions that Thorup will want to bolster before the start of the new campaign comes around.

Another centre-back might be needed, unless one of Jonathan Tomkinson or Jaden Warner are to be given a chance with the senior side next season.

An attack-minded midfielder might not go amiss. The likes of Gabriel Sara and Jonathan Rowe could operate in advanced central roles, but many will argue they are better elsewhere.

Last but not least, questions over Adam Idah’s future likely means a striker will be under consideration too.