Middlesbrough price Portuguese giants out of swoop for key player

Middlesbrough centre-back Rav van den Berg has been eyed by Sporting Lisbon but the club deem a deal too expensive, as per Sacha Tavolieri

Middlesbrough have seen Dutch defender van den Berg become a vital player since bringing him in from Eredivisie outfit PEC Zwolle in the summer of 2023.

The Netherlands U21 international locked down a place in Michael Carrick’s side in his maiden seasno with the club last time around. He played 39 times across all competitions, chipping in with a goal while playing at centre-back or right-back.

Image courtesy of: CRAIG BROUGH/REUTERS.

Such success for the 20-year-old has drawn interest before, and new claims of admiration have emerged.

Writing on X, reporter Sacha Tavolieri states Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon have asked for information about Middlesbrough star van den Berg. However, a deal has been deemed too pricey.

Tavolieri also mentions that Belgian side RSC Anderlecht consider centre-back as a priority position for the next couple weeks, suggesting van den Berg could be on the radar.

🟣 Infos #RSCA :

🇳🇱 Sporting took information on Rav van den Berg this summer but #Middlesbrough’s central back has been considered too expensive. Anderlecht’s looking to reinforce his team with a central defender and a goalkeeper in priority in the next weeks… #mercato #JPL… — Sacha Tavolieri (@sachatavolieri) July 15, 2024

The Boro ace is under contract until 2027 having penned a four-year deal last summer.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

A valuable asset

While it remains unknown just what Middlesbrough value van den Berg out, the fact it has been deemed too much for Sporting Lisbon suggests the Championship side demanding a pretty hefty fee.

ADVERTISEMENT

They’re well within their rights to do that too. There’s no pressure to sell with the Dutch starlet under a long-term contract and thriving at the Riverside as his promising career continues on an upward trajectory.

Van den Berg is a player Boro are bound to make a good profit on in the years to come.

However, his situation means there’s no rush to cash in. For the time being, the player can continue to develop under Carrick’s watch while playing regularly at a high level in the Championship. That will only increase his value as time goes by.

Does every player have a price?

While Middlesbrough may not be under pressure to sell van den Berg, high-profile interest in a top club asset may well ring bells of transfer windows of the past.

In January, Boro held firm on their asking price for Morgan Rogers. The club had only signed him six months prior but amid an impressive start, he was wanted by Aston Villa.

Middlesbrough had their price tag and would only sell if it was met, despite their desire to keep him. As such, Villa met the valuation, taking Rogers back to the Premier League not even a season after his exit.

Boro may yet take a different position over van den Berg, but that seems unlikely. If an interested club is willing to pay the funds to prize him away from Teesside, the Championship outfit will not stand in the way of a top player from making a big move.

Time will tell just what the asking price is though, and if anyone is willing to pay it after Sporting deemed it too high.