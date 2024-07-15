Newcastle United target another Leeds United star amid Summerville interest

Newcastle United are considering a move for Leeds United forward Wilfried Gnonto, a report from TEAMtalk has said.

Leeds United are expected to lose some star players this summer after falling short of an immediate return to the Premier League.

Archie Gray has already been sold, with the teenage star being snapped up by Spurs after his breakthrough at Elland Road. Crysencio Summerville, Georginio Rutter and Wilfried Gnonto are among the other key assets tipped to draw strong interest.

Dutch star Summerville has been the subject of speculation for a while. It has been said that Newcastle United are among those considering the Whites winger.

Image courtesy of: SCOTT HEPPELL/REUTERS.

Now, a fresh report claims the Magpies now have Gnonto on their radar.

TEAMtalk states that Newcastle are plotting a move for the Leeds United forward as Eddie Howe looks to bolster his attacking ranks. The Italian’s ability to play anywhere across the front three appeals to Eddie Howe, though Gnonto is also still on the shortlist at Everton.

The report adds the Championship club are unlikely to accept any bids lower than £25m for Gnonto this summer.

Another big sale?

Leeds United aren’t in as bad a financial situation as some feared after failing to win promotion, likely thanks to the new investment from Red Bull.

However, despite that and the big sale of Gray, it seems inevitable that some more big assets move on from Elland Road ahead of the new Championship campaign.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

There are some high profile assets in the Whites squad and Gnonto is certainly among them. Last season might not have been his best, but there’s no doubt he has the ability to play at a higher level and the potential to reach the very toop of the game.

That will make him a sought-after commodity, so Newcastle United’s interest doesn’t come as much of a surprise.

Gnonto joined Leeds United in the summer of 2022 as a fairly unknown prospect. He had already made his Italy debut after impressing in Switzerland with Zurich but few knew what to expect from him upon arrival.

The lively attacker quickly made a name for himself in the top-flight though, notching two goals and four assists in 24 games. Last season yielded nine goals and three assists in 44 games across all competitions, though starts were not guaranteed.

Gnonto started to get back to his best over February and March but his best efforts weren’t quite enough to inspire Leeds to promotion.

He’ll be widely tipped to star next season if he stays, but Newcastle United might have something to say about that as they consider him as a potential attacking addition.