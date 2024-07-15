Medical scheduled as Leeds United man nears £10m exit

Leeds United midfielder Glen Kamara is set to undergo a medical on Tuesday ahead of his move to Rennes, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Leeds United only signed Finland international Kamara last summer, bringing him in from Rangers.

He looked to be a shrewd addition in the middle of the park for the Whites as they geared up for their Championship return. The former Arsenal man locked down a starting spot in Daniel Farke’s side and made a positive impact, partnering Ilia Gruev especially well.

However, amid the failure to win promotion to the Premier League, numerous sales are expected. Archie Gray has already moved to Spurs, and it seems Kamara is the next set for a high-profile move.

Ligue 1 outfit Rennes have been heavily linked and amid reports of a £10m agreement, Fabrizio Romano has now delivered an update on the Leeds United man’s scheduled medical with the club.

Writing on X, Romano states Kamara will undergo medical tests in France on Tuesday.

Should they be completed without a hitch, he should become a Rennes player officially soon after.

Changes in the middle

It looks as though Farke’s Leeds United midfield options are being freshened up somewhat ahead of next season, though not exactly by choice with some influential players moving on.

First Gray and now Kamara, the Whites will have to replace them.

Joe Rothwell has signed on loan from Bournemouth, bolstering the options in the middle of the park. He looks to be a smart signing having impressed in the Championship before.

Alongside him in the middle of the park will be Gruev and Ethan Ampadu, with the latter likely to move back into his more natural role after covering at centre-back for much of last season.

It means depth will be needed, and Farke and co must address that.

A replaceable asset?

As highlighted, Kamara has been an important player in his short time at Leeds United. His regular place in the side was more than warranted, offering real balance in the middle alongside Gruev, Gray or Ampadu.

However, for a £10m player, many will argue that he is a replaceable asset.

The Whites will be able to find solid options on the market to bolster their midfield while making a profit on Kamara just a year after signing him. It makes for sensible business from the Championship side as they look to raise funds.

It will be hoped Kamara’s medical can be completed smoothly, allowing him to start afresh in France while Leeds United can divert their attention to finding his replacement.