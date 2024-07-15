Medical scheduled as Leeds United man nears £10m exit

Leeds United midfielder Glen Kamara is set to undergo a medical on Tuesday ahead of his move to Rennes, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Leeds United only signed Finland international Kamara last summer, bringing him in from Rangers.

He looked to be a shrewd addition in the middle of the park for the Whites as they geared up for their Championship return. The former Arsenal man locked down a starting spot in Daniel Farke’s side and made a positive impact, partnering Ilia Gruev especially well.

Image courtesy of: LEHTIKUVA/REUTERS

However, amid the failure to win promotion to the Premier League, numerous sales are expected. Archie Gray has already moved to Spurs, and it seems Kamara is the next set for a high-profile move.

Ligue 1 outfit Rennes have been heavily linked and amid reports of a £10m agreement, Fabrizio Romano has now delivered an update on the Leeds United man’s scheduled medical with the club.

Writing on X, Romano states Kamara will undergo medical tests in France on Tuesday.

🔴⚫️🩺 Glen Kamara will undergo medical tests as new Rennes player on Tuesday.



Deal done for €10m with Leeds United as revealed on Saturday. Exclusive story, set to be confirmed. ⤵️ https://t.co/gLiaxkUcK1 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 15, 2024

Should they be completed without a hitch, he should become a Rennes player officially soon after.