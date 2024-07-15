Coventry City wrap up deal for 22-year-old

Coventry City are looking to enjoy another fruitful transfer window as they bid to push back into the Championship promotion fight next time around.

The Sky Blues were busy in the transfer market last season but after a poor start, they fell short of a second consecutive play-off finish. Mark Robins and co will be out for redemption in the 2024/25 season.

Image courtesy of: MOLLY DARLINGTON/REUTERS.

A new ‘keeper looks to be high up on the shopping list this summer. Among those heavily linked is English-born Sweden international Oliver Dovin, who plays for Hammarby.

Now, it seems a deal for the 22-year-old is on the verge.

Writing for Aftonbladet, reporter Daniel Kristoffersson states that Coventry City have secured a deal to sign Dovin from Hammarby. He is now due to travel to England on either Tuesday or Wednesday to wrap up the move.

Dovin looks set to make the move with two years left on his contract with the Allsvenskan outfit.

The new number one?

Should his move to Coventry City hit no late obstacles, Dovin looks to be an impressive acquisition.

He’s already been tested at a good level in Sweden and the fact he’s picked up two international caps goes to show his reputation is firmly on the up. At 22, the London-born talent should only get better over time too.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

His arrival looks certain to land him the starting spot in goal for Robins next season.

Ben Wilson had a run in the side over the first half of last campaign but he lost his spot to Brad Collins. Dovin’s signing looks as though it will push both of those down a place in the pecking order though, so it will be interesting to see if it impacts either of their futures.

Signing number four

Coventry City have already been active in the transfer market, making a few strong signings.

Jack Rudoni looks to be the statement buy so far. He impressed in a relegated Huddersfield Town side but has been offered a Championship lifeline by the Sky Blues, coming in to bolster Robins’ options in the middle of the park.

The return of Luis Binks on a permanent deal has made for a popular signing too. It will be hoped he can kick on after his time on loan from Bologna last season.

Australian winger Raphael Borges Rodrigues looks to be an exciting signing for the long-term too.

Adding Dovin to the mix, Coventry City have enjoyed a productive first month or so of the transfer window so far.