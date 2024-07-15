Burnley make offer to promotion-winning veteran, available for nothing

Burnley have made an offer to goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky after his exit from Ipswich Town , according to Czech news outlet iSport

Burnley are gearing up for a return to Championship after a single season to forget back in the Premier League.

The Clarets were widely tipped to find success back in the top-flight having stormed to the second-tier title. However, they never looked capable of staving off relegation and when improvements came, it proved too little too late.

The focus now turns to building for a new chapter under Scott Parker’s lead.

Image courtesy of: PEDRO NUNES/REUTERS.

He’ll be keen to make fresh signings at Turf Moor. Now, reports claim one man on the radar is goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky.

The 33-year-old is available for nothing after leaving Ipswich Town and Czech news outlet iSport claims that Burnley have offered him a two-year deal. However, a move back to his native Czechia with Jablonec looks the most likely, despite them offering lower terms.

In addition, Hladky is said to have interest from Slavia Prague while he has turned down Banik Ostrava.

It looks as though there will be changes in the goalkeeping ranks at Burnley.

James Trafford has been heavily linked with a move back to the Premier League despite his struggles last season. Newcastle United have been said to be keen but they have made other signings, so perhaps he’s not top of their shopping list anymore.

Arijanet Muric looks poised to return to the Premier League though. He looks set to replace Burnley target Hladky as the number one at Ipswich Town with a deal in place to take him to Portman Road.

It could leave the Clarets in need of two ‘keepers. Hladky would be a fine start, but it seems a return to Czechia may well await him.

Promotion pedigree

While Burnley look to face a fight with Czech sides for Hladky, he could be a solid addition to Parker’s goalkeeping ranks. He’s fresh off the back of a fantastic season with Ipswich Town, during which he played a key role in their promotion after displacing Christian Walton from the side.

Walton was cast to the sidelines by injury and many tipped him to reclaim his place.

However, Hladky’s form in his absence meant he deserved to stay in the team, and he did just that.

After such a strong campaign, going again with another Championship promotion chaser could appeal to the 33-year-old. But, with a return to his native on offer, Hladky will be sure to make this next decision carefully.