Crystal Palace man wanted on loan by EFL side

Bromley are interested in a move for Crystal Palace youngster Danny Imray this summer, according to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page.

Bromley are keen on landing the right-back on loan from the Premier League side as they prepare for life in the Football League. They were promoted from the National League last season along with Chesterfield after beating Solihull Moors in the play-off final.

Image courtesy of: JOHN SIBLEY/REUTERS.

Imray, 21, has been identified by the Football League new boys as a potential addition for this transfer window as they look to bolster their ranks under Andy Woodman. He is right-back who is capable of playing further up the pitch in right midfield if needed.

According to journalist Nixon on his Patreon page, the player has emerged on the radar of the Ravens in this window. They won 5-1 away at non-league Hornchurch in their latest pre-season friendly outing.

Bromley eye Crystal Palace man

Bromley could see Imray as someone to boost their defensive department.

He would give them more competition and depth at the back if they were able to lure him to Hayes Lane.

Image courtesy of: PETER NICHOLLS/REUTERS.

The Londoner has been on the books at Crystal Palace for his whole career to date and has risen up through the academy ranks of the South London outfit.

Imray has been a regular for the Eagles at various different youth levels over recent years.

He has made 42 appearances for their Under-21’s side in all competitions and has chipped in with three goals and 11 assists.

The full-back also had a temporary stint away from Selhurst Park at Chelmsford City a couple of years ago to get some experience under his belt and went on to play 32 times for the National League South outfit.

He has never played for Crystal Palace’s first-team and could benefit from another spell away now.

What next for Bromley target?

The Eagles have a decision to make on the immediate future of Imray ahead of the new campaign.

A move to Bromley would help boost his development and expose him to senior football more.

They face Harrogate Town away on the opening day on 10th August.