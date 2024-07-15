Bolton Wanderers abandon pursuit of 24-year-old amid several failed bids

Bolton Wanderers are in the market for new additions this summer and it seems an attacking midfielder has been on Ian Evatt’s shopping list.

One man who has been heavily linked with a move to the North West is Peterborough United ace Joel Randall, who was a key performer in their League One promotion push last season.

Image courtesy of: PETER CZIBORRA/REUTERS.

The 24-year-old, who can play out on the wing or through the middle, notched 12 goals and 11 assists in 56 games across all competitions for the Posh. He’s an influential player for Darren Ferguson’s side, and one they will not be looking to lose to a League One rival.

Now, it seems as though Posh have been successful in fending off the advances of Bolton Wanderers.

Football Insider states that Evatt’s side have backed out of the pursuit for Randall having seen multiple bids rejected. As such, the Trotters will now look abroad and domestically for other players to target.

More feasible options

Peterborough United have shown before that they’re willing to sell players at the right price. More often than not though, they move up the leagues rather than to rivals from the same division.

As such, a Bolton Wanderers swoop for Randall always felt ambitious. Even if they had the funds to meet the asking price, Posh may have been reluctant to let one of their key attackers head to someone they are set to battle for promotion once again.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS.

Of course, there’s no hiding that Randall would have been an eye-catching signing. However, there are likely more feasible options on the market, especially if Wanderers are looking overseas for alternative options too.

It will now be intriguing to see just who Bolton target as they look to add a new threat to their attack.

A big season ahead

It feels as though a lot is riding on the 2024/25 season at Bolton Wanderers.

After coming up short in the play-offs in two campaigns on the bounce, Evatt and co will be determined to avoid the risk of a third heartbreaking failure by winning automatic promotion from League One.

With the help of some new signings, the Trotters should be in a good position to do so.

As ever, there will be stern competition for the spots. Bolton now have the experience and knowhow to navigate the run in, and that has to go a long way for them. If not, disappointment could swiftly turn to anger among supporters.