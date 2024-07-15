Blackburn Rovers credited with interest in Northern Irish striker

Blackburn Rovers have shortlisted Larne striker Jack Hastings this summer, reporter Alan Nixon has said on his Patreon

Blackburn Rovers are facing an important summer transfer window as they look to build a squad capable of staving off relegation from the Championship once again.

It will be hoped they can look further up the table under John Eustace’s lead after he just about guided them to safety over the final months of last season. However, signings will be needed while key men must be retained.

Additions up top are sure to be targeted, and it seems Rovers have eyes on an option for the long-term.

Writing on his Patreon, Alan Nixon states that Northern Irish talent Jack Hastings is among the strikers on the Blackburn Rovers shortlist this summer. The 18-year-old has been promoted to the first-team in his native with Larne after impressive in their academy ranks.

He previously played for Linfield, where Rovers have recruited Aodhan Doherty from this summer.

A move for Hastings would see them return to the Northern Irish market. It remains to be seen whether Blackburn’s interest in the teenage striker is firmed up though as they consider plenty of options.

Important recruitment

Blackburn Rovers are in for an important summer. They have to bring instant improvements to their side as Eustace fights to take the club back up the division.

However, the earlier move for Doherty and rumoured interest in Hastings shows they’re still taking a long-term view. It might not bring those immediate improvements to the first-team side, but these prospects can become assets in the years to come.

It’s important for the sustainability for a club like Rovers, who have shown they can make big profits on young players.

Time will tell if new boy Doherty can follow in those footsteps in the years to come, or if Hastings can do so if he ends up at Ewood Park this summer.

Areas to improve

Looking at the squad, there are a few areas Eustace will be keen to bolster.

Blackburn Rovers decided to cash in on Leopold Wahlstedt after an underwhelming first year at the club. It means cover and competition is needed for Aynsley Pears with Joe Hilton the only other senior ‘keeper on the books.

A central defender is likely to be on the radar with Kyle McFadzean’s fate still up in the air and Scott Wharton out of the side for the foreseeable future due to injury.

As touched on before, new options are needed up top. Eustace will be determined to add another goalscorer or two given the reliance on Sammie Szmodics last season, but finding those are easier said than done.