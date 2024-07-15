Birmingham City face financial obstacle in chase for Championship midfielder

Birmingham City and Stoke City were both embroiled in the fight against relegation from the Championship last season.

While the Potters climbed clear of the bottom three, the Blues were dragged down to League One. It marked the end of a hugely disappointing campaign for the club, setting them back in their big plans for the future.

Image courtesy of: MOLLY DARLINGTON/REUTERS.

However, the relegation has not stopped the club hierarchy from splashing the cash. City are looking to steamroll the competition in the third-tier with the help of some eye-catching new signings.

Now, a new name has emerged on the radar at St. Andrew’s.

Writing on X, reporter Fraser Gillan states that Birmingham City are ‘very keen’ on midfielder Josh Laurent at Stoke City. He adds wages could be a problem though, despite the Blues’ riches.

Birmingham very keen on Stoke captain Josh Laurent but wages may be a issue. #BCFC #SCFC — Fraser (Fletcher) Gillan (@FrazFletcher) July 15, 2024

Laurent is currently under contract with the Potters until the summer of 2025.