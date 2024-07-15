Birmingham City face financial obstacle in chase for Championship midfielder

Birmingham City and Stoke City were both embroiled in the fight against relegation from the Championship last season.

While the Potters climbed clear of the bottom three, the Blues were dragged down to League One. It marked the end of a hugely disappointing campaign for the club, setting them back in their big plans for the future.

However, the relegation has not stopped the club hierarchy from splashing the cash. City are looking to steamroll the competition in the third-tier with the help of some eye-catching new signings.

Now, a new name has emerged on the radar at St. Andrew’s.

Writing on X, reporter Fraser Gillan states that Birmingham City are ‘very keen’ on midfielder Josh Laurent at Stoke City. He adds wages could be a problem though, despite the Blues’ riches.

Birmingham very keen on Stoke captain Josh Laurent but wages may be a issue. #BCFC #SCFC — Fraser (Fletcher) Gillan (@FrazFletcher) July 15, 2024

Laurent is currently under contract with the Potters until the summer of 2025.

A surprise obstacle?

Given the financial muscle that Birmingham City possess, it’s perhaps a surprise to see that they could be priced out of a deal for Laurent due to wages.

The club will be paying many of their existing players a healthy sum per week as well as their new signings. Perhaps for that reason, they want to try and tighten the purse strings a little by not paying over the odds too much.

It has been reported that Laurent could be allowed to move on from Stoke City this summer though. The Potters will likely demand a decent fee for the midfielder regardless, given how important he is to the side.

The midfielder served as captain for much of last season and is a key presence on and off the pitch.

Deserving of a Championship stay

Laurent has proven himself as a valuable Championship player over the years. He impressed with Reading before becoming a key figure at Stoke City, where he has taken his appearance total in the division to 156.

The physicality he offers in the middle of the park makes him a big presence and his ability to play in a range of positions sees his hold a valuable part in Steven Schumacher’s Potters squad.

As such, it might be a surprise to see him drop to a lower level next season.

If anyone would have the money to tempt him into doing that, you would think it would be Birmingham City. However, despite their strong interest, it could be that he’s out of their reach as a potential exit beckons.