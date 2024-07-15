Birmingham City close in on signing of 24-year-old

Birmingham City are set to lure the left-back down to England this summer in a deal worth around £1million as they prepare for life in League One. They were relegated last season from the Championship along with Rotherham United and Huddersfield Town and are gearing up for life in the third tier.

Image courtesy of: REUTERS STAFF/REUTERS.

Cochrane, 24, is under contract at Hearts until June 2025 meaning they risk losing him for free next year if they don’t cash in on him now or in January, hence why he is now poised to head down the border. He has been on the books of the Scottish club since 2021 after initially joining them on loan.

According to Football Insider, he is heading to the Blues as they look to continue their recruitment drive. They have turned to former Swansea City, Celtic and Tottenham Hotspur assistant Chris Davies as their new manager.

Birmingham City close in on left-back

Birmingham City are eyeing an immediate promotion from the third tier and could see Cochrane as a useful long-term option.

He rose up through the academy ranks at Brighton and Hove Albion and was a regular for the Seagulls at various different youth levels.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

The ex-England youth international played twice for the first-team of the Premier League outfit as a youngster, as well as having loan spells away from the AMEX Stadium at Union Saint-Gilloise in Belgium and Hearts to get some experience under his belt.

The latter then snapped him up on a permanent basis in 2022 and he hasn’t looked back since.

Cochrane has become a key player for the Jam Tarts over the past couple of years and has made 85 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with a couple of goals.

New chapter at Birmingham City

Although they were relegated in the last campaign, the future is still bright for Birmingham City.

Cochrane will add to an already strong squad, assuming they can get the deal over the line.

Davies has already delved into the market to bring in the likes of Ryan Allsop, Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Alfie May and Emil Hansson, with more arrivals on the way.

They were battered 5-0 by Paderborn in their latest friendly but the match was more about getting fitness for the players.