West Brom make approach for 25-year-old star, deal unlikely

West Brom will be looking to go one better next season after coming up short in their promotion push last time around.

The Baggies held onto a play-off spot for much of the campaign and would finish 5th. However, they were beaten by Southampton across two legs, condemning Carlos Corberan and co to another year of Championship football.

Image courtesy of: JASON CAIRNDUFF/REUTERS.

With the help of some new recruits, it will be hoped another charge for a top-flight return awaits. So far, Ousmane Diakite, Torbjorn Heggem and Joe Wildsmith have signed.

However, after an initial enquiry, it seems one man West Brom will not be targeting is Sorba Thomas.

Writing on his Patreon, reporter Alan Nixon states that the Championship side made an approach over a potential deal for the 25-year-old winger, but have been put off by Huddersfield Town’s asking price.

That looks to have paved the way for French side FC Nantes to complete a deal. Nixon adds that the Ligue 1 outfit have made an offer for Thomas and are looking to wrap up the move at £1m.