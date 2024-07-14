West Brom make approach for 25-year-old star, deal unlikely

West Brom will be looking to go one better next season after coming up short in their promotion push last time around.

The Baggies held onto a play-off spot for much of the campaign and would finish 5th. However, they were beaten by Southampton across two legs, condemning Carlos Corberan and co to another year of Championship football.

Image courtesy of: JASON CAIRNDUFF/REUTERS.

With the help of some new recruits, it will be hoped another charge for a top-flight return awaits. So far, Ousmane Diakite, Torbjorn Heggem and Joe Wildsmith have signed.

However, after an initial enquiry, it seems one man West Brom will not be targeting is Sorba Thomas.

Writing on his Patreon, reporter Alan Nixon states that the Championship side made an approach over a potential deal for the 25-year-old winger, but have been put off by Huddersfield Town’s asking price.

That looks to have paved the way for French side FC Nantes to complete a deal. Nixon adds that the Ligue 1 outfit have made an offer for Thomas and are looking to wrap up the move at £1m.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

A deal to be done

West Brom will be looking to do shrewd business where possible this summer. A swoop for Thomas would be a smart one, but the Baggies will only want to do a deal at a reasonable price.

ADVERTISEMENT

That said, if Nantes are looking to strike a deal at around £1m, you have to think that sum would be one the Championship side are willing to pay.

Image courtesy of: JOHN SIBLEY/REUTERS.

Thomas has been a strong creative outlet in the second-tier over the years and at 25, he still has the best years of his career ahead of him. As such, for £1m, West Brom would be making a very smart signing.

Whether that is the fee Huddersfield Town are asking for though, it remains to be seen. It could be that Nantes’ bid is far short of the Terriers’ valuation.

A familiar face

Another benefit of a deal for Thomas would be that he’s already very familiar with Carlos Corberan.

The West Brom boss and the Welsh winger worked together at Huddersfield Town. It means Thomas will be familiar with how the manager works and what he demands from his players, hopefully allowing him to settle into life at The Hawthorns quickly.

It works both ways too, as Corberan will know Thomas’ strengths and how to get the best out of him.

All signs point towards this being a very smart signing for West Brom. If he proves too costly for the Baggies though, they may well turn their attention to alternative options.