Swansea City, Norwich City stars emerge as potential Sheffield United transfer targets

Sheffield United are in an uncertain situation at a tough time. Takeover talks are ongoing having dragged on for some time, but Chris Wilder needs financial backing to fund a rebuild of his squad.

The Blades’ ranks have been left bare after relegation. Numerous players have left at the end of their contracts while key men are bound to be snapped up by sides in higher leagues.

However, potential targets are on the radar, and it seems the prospective owners are setting their sights high.

Writing on his Patreon, reporter Alan Nixon states the bidding American group have identified players they could move for if a deal is completed. Two of those who could be on the Sheffield United shortlist are Swansea City and Norwich City stars Matt Grimes and Kenny McLean.

Both are vital players at their respective clubs and Nixon notes sizeable fees would be required to secure their services.

Grimes, 28, is club captain at Swansea City and is under contract until 2027. As for McLean, the Scot’s Canaries deal could see him stay until the summer of 2026, though the club hold a 12-month extension option.

Ambitious targets

Moves for Grimes and McLean would be highly ambitious. If Doug Taylor’s American group are to take over Sheffield United, it would be a real statement of intent to start their tenure with deals for two of the Championship’s top midfielders.

The saga could also be a bit of a reality check though. Neither Swansea City or Norwich City will be looking to lose one of their most influential players, so hefty price tags could be set to fend off interest.

Grimes has been an ever-present figure in the middle of the park in South Wales. His ability in possession and constant availability makes him an incredibly reliable player, and that will come at a price.

As for McLean, he’s a player who could likely do a job at Premier League level. He displayed his versatility as he operated in defence at times last season but midfield is by far his best role.

The ongoing takeover saga has hindered the Blades’ transfer window, so business has been limited.

Sheffield United have made two signings thus far, both on free transfers. Jamie Shackleton and Sam McCallum have come in for nothing following the expiry of their contracts at Leeds United and Norwich City respectively.

Until the takeover talks come to a close, it seems unlikely that sizeable fees will be spent on players, if any. As such, Wilder and co will likely have to remain on the trail of cheaper deals.

There are still some solid free agents on the market looking for new clubs, so they could return to those deals. Loans could also be a fruitful recruitment method for the time being.