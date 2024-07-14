Key Sheffield United duo targeted by Premier League club, £20m wanted for 25-year-old

Sheffield United duo Anel Ahmedhodzic and Gustavo Hamer are both wanted by Wolves, according to a report from The Sun

Sheffield United are heading back for the Championship after a dismal stay in the Premier League.

The Blades finished rock bottom of the table after a season to forget. Now, they face a significant rebuild with numerous out of contract players moving on and key men sure to be targeted by sides in higher leagues.



Among those widely tipped to earn moves back to a top-flight league are centre-back Anel Ahmedhodzic and midfield star Gustavo Hamer. The duo were among the few players to come through last season in a more positive light.

The Sun now states that Wolves are on the trails of both Sheffield United stars.

Bosnian international Ahmedhodzic is in Gary O’Neil’s mind as a replacement for Max Kilman. Hamer meanwhile is on the radar after proving his top-flight ability in his first campaign since stepping up from the Championship, where he starred at Coventry City.

Exits inevitable?

Sheffield United are bound to lose some key players following their drop back to the Championship.

Sales will raise funds for further business while allowing those good enough to return to a higher level. Ahmedhodzic and Hamer seem like strong contenders to do just that having proven themselves in the second-tier before.



Centre-back Ahmedhodzic was key in the Blades’ return to the Premier League under Paul Heckingbottom. Hamer meanwhile had lit up the league with Coventry City and his move last summer was a richly deserved one.

The Bramall Lane outfit’s relegation will have clubs sniffing around at the opportunity to take their star men back up. Wolves look to be those eyeing a deal, though time will tell if their interest is firmed up with a bid or official approach.

The window so far

The ongoing takeover saga at Sheffield United means signings have been at a premium. No cash additions have been made yet, with the two new players both arriving on free transfer deals.

Jamie Shackleton has signed following the end of his Leeds United deal while Sam McCallum has also come in from a Championship rival, leaving Norwich City at the end of last season.

It seems targets are in mind for later in the window. Players who fees will need to be paid for may have to wait until the prospective owners are in.

However, it would be interesting to see if the sale of a key player such as Ahmedhodzic or Hamer paved the way for those signings to be made under the current ownership.