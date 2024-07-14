Coventry City keen on Plymouth Argyle contract rebel, Premier League club in pursuit

Plymouth Argyle goalkeeper Michael Cooper is wanted by both Coventry City and Crystal Palace, reporter Alan Nixon has said on his Patreon

Plymouth Argyle and Coventry City will both be playing Championship football again next season.

The Pilgrims, now under the lead of Wayne Rooney, just about staved off relegation back to League One. They are widely tipped to struggle again, but their new boss will be keen to lift them up the division.

The Sky Blues meanwhile fell short of a second straight play-off finish. Mark Robins and co should be well-equipped to fight it out for promotion to the Premier League this time around though.

Now, as Coventry City target a new number one, reports claim Plymouth Argyle star Michael Cooper is wanted.

Writing on his Patreon, reporter Alan Nixon states City are considering the 24-year-old. However, Premier League side Crystal Palace are also keen, and despite a likely battle for a starting berth, the lure of the top-flight could prove too strong for Cooper.

The Argyle academy graduate is in the last year of his contract and recently turned down a new deal. As such, he could be sold to the highest bidder ahead of next season.

Best for Argyle?

There’s no hiding that Cooper would pen a new deal with Plymouth Argyle in an ideal world.

It’s long been known that he’s a highly talented goalkeeper and after a disrupted year or so with injuries, Cooper is widely backed to get back to his best and find new levels now he’s fully fit once more.

However, if he’s not going to sign a new contract, the Pilgrims will be best off cashing in this summer. They can still get a decent fee for the shot-stopper as he enters the last year of his contract at Home Park.

Refusing offers and keeping Cooper beyond the end of this summer would be a risk. He could play a key role in goal for Rooney, but losing a valuable asset for nothing in 2025 would be a big blow, so a sale could be the best option.

Coventry or Palace?

It wouldn’t be a surprise if Coventry City and Crystal Palace are joined by other admirers in the pursuit of Plymouth Argyle goalkeeper Cooper. However, the two current sides in pursuit are intriguing options.

A move to the Sky Blues would almost guarantee that he remains a number one ‘keeper. Robins needs a new option in between the sticks and it seems as though this summer’s signing will push Brad Collins and Ben Wilson down the pecking order.

As for a Selhurst Park switch, Cooper would have a real battle on his hands for the starting spot.

Dean Henderson has been a reliable number one for the Eagles and he would be tough to displace, both in the short and long-term. That will surely come into the Plymouth Argyle ace’s thinking, but the chance to step up to the Premier League could prove too tempting regardless.

Cooper will be sure to weigh up the decision carefully ahead of the new season.