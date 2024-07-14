Leeds United learn price tag of Sheffield United star amid recent interest

Leeds United and Sheffield United will likely be tussling for promotion from the Championship next season as the Yorkshire foes are set to go toe-to-toe once more.

The Whites are out for redemption after falling at the final hurdle last season. Daniel Farke’s side were pipped to automatic promotion by Ipswich Town and were beaten in the play-off final by Southampton at Wembley.

As for the Blades, a dismal season in the Premier League ended in relegation. Numerous departures now leaves Chris Wilder’s squad in need of a significant rebuild.

There’s bound to be more exits from Bramall Lane and reports on Saturday stated that Jayden Bogle was the subject of interest. Mike McGrath revealed on X that Leeds United are plotting a move for the right-back.

Now, writing on his Patreon, reporter Alan Nixon has offered a fresh update.

He states that Farke and co are keen on taking Bogle to Elland Road, but them and Sheffield United are far apart on valuations. The Blades want around £7m, it is said.

A solid target

Leeds United are in dire need of more options on the right-hand side of defence this summer.

Archie Gray, although naturally a midfielder, held down that role for much of last season but has been sold to Spurs. Connor Roberts meanwhile is back at parent club Burnley, who are now Championship rivals.

Bogle would be a strong addition at right-back for Farke and co. He can also play as a wing-back, offering real value in attacking positions. The 23-year-old is an energetic presence on the right-hand side and could be a great fit at Elland Road.

However, at £7m, the asking price isn’t exactly low. It would be interesting to see just what Leeds value him at, but it seems Sheffield United will not be letting him go on the cheap – especially to a potential promotion rival.

Summer business so far

As widely expected after the failure to win promotion, Leeds United have seen a number of departures this summer. Much of the focus has been on that side of things, with three new faces through the door thus far.

Joe Rodon has returned on a permanent basis in a huge boost to Farke. Joe Rothwell looks to be a smart loan signing in the middle of the park, while Alex Cairns has come back as third-choice ‘keeper.

As for exits, the earlier mentioned Gray is the headline name. Marc Roca and Diego Llorente have left for Real Betis after spending last season on loan and fringe man Charlie Cresswell has been sold to French side Toulouse.

Robin Koch, Kristoffer Klaesson, Luke Ayling and Jamie Shackleton have all found new clubs on free transfers. Sam Greenwood, Darko Gyabi and Sonny Perkins will spend next year on loan, joining Preston North End, Plymouth Argyle and Leyton Orient respectively.