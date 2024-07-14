Paul Warne issues promising Derby County transfer update with Rams far from done

Derby County manager Paul Warne has said they could yet look to strengthen his squad across all areas of the pitch, as per BBC Radio Derby’s Dominic Dietrich

Derby County returned to the field on Friday to take on local non-league outfit Matlock Town in pre-season and ended up 3-0 winners thanks to strikes from Kayden Jackson, Jerry Yates and Liam Thompson.

Three out of the Rams’ four summer recruits got stuck in, with the aforementioned Jackson and Yates getting on the scoresheet whilst most recent signing Kenzo Goudmijn came on for the final half an hour.

Image courtesy of: PAUL CHILDS/REUTERS.

Ben Osborn was unable to take part, however, as he is currently recovering from a previously sustained injury.

Talking to the media after the match, Derby County boss Warne outlined his aim for the remainder of the transfer window with BBC Radio Derby’s Dominic Dietrich relaying the following.

Paul Warne says they've still got a long way to go in the window. He outlined defensively they need strengthening, a goalkeeper or two and three or four midfielders. Also mentioned the front line could be strengthened again. #DCFC — Dominic Dietrich (@domjdietrich) July 12, 2024

It is no secret that the step-up from League One to the Championship can be a daunting one, so it is no real surprise that the Rams are nowhere near done bolstering their squad just yet.

Hinting that there is no area of the pitch that he is fully content with at present, the Warne is bound to be busy over the coming weeks.

Options in goal

As things stand, the Derby County have just one senior goalkeeper amongst their ranks in the form of Josh Vickers.

Joe Wildsmith, the Rams’ first choice last season, was released before joining West Brom, whilst third choice shot stopper Scott Loach decided to hang up his gloves this summer. Warne gave 17-year-old Jack Thompson a run out in net against Matlock on Friday evening, though it is unlikely he will make up part of the first team’s goalkeeper union this season.

Image courtesy of: PETER CZIBORRA/REUTERS.

Australian goalkeeper Mat Ryan had previously been linked, but reporter John Percy stated that a deal for the former Arsenal man was unlikely with the Rams continuing discussions with Leicester City over Daniel Iversen.

One way or another, it looks as though Derby County are trying hard in their search for a new number one.

Midfield and attack

Derby County had excellent midfield options in the third-tier last term, though an upgrade would have been needed ahead of their return to the Championship even before a number of key departures.

The loan duo of Ebou Adams and Max Bird returned to their parent clubs, whilst Conor Hourihane and Korey Smith were released.

It has been widely reported that the Rams are edging closer to a deal to secure Adams’ services on a permanent basis, with Darren Witcoop claiming that the transfer could be closed next week for a fee of £900,000. Besides the Gambia international and Goudmijn’s arrival though, there is still work to be done.

As for the final third, Warne has a healthy number of options. Whether or not those options have enough quality or not is the question.

Following James Collins’ contract extension, he joins new man Yates, Conor Washington and youngster Dajaune Brown in the striking department.

Jackson could be another option centrally, although he may well be utilised out wide in the same vein as Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, Tom Barkhuizen and Corey Blackett-Taylor.

It is unclear which part of his front line Warne is aiming to further strengthen, although it may well be every aspect with next season shaping up to be a serious challenge.