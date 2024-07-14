Blackburn Rovers could cash in on star man amid contract plan

Blackburn Rovers want to offer Sammie Szmodics a significant pay rise but will be willing to cash in if he doesn’t pen new terms, as per Alan Nixon

Blackburn Rovers star Szmodics has been at the centre of high profile transfer interest for some time.

The attacking midfielder emerged as the club’s standout player last season, dragging them to safety with a stunning goal haul. Szmodics enjoyed the best campaign of his career to date, netting 33 goals and providing four assists across all competitions.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

Such form has drawn plenty of interest. Most recently, it was claimed Ipswich Town had entered talks over a possible deal to sign the 28-year-old.

Now though, fresh insight on the Blackburn Rovers efforts to keep their key man have emerged.

Writing on his Patreon, reporter Alan Nixon says that the Championship side want to offer Szmodics a sizeable pay rise to fend off admirers. However, if no deal is penned, Rovers would be willing to take the money from a sale.

Szmodics only signed a new deal last November, It keeps him contracted to the club until 2026 with the option of a further year.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

One to hold onto

It’s a tough situation Blackburn Rovers find themselves in. They’re going to be in an uphill battle to hold onto Szmodics purely because of their financial situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

He’s still under contract for a good few years, but the need for funds could still see the club cash in. Unless they can persuade him to stay on renewed terms, it could be that a sale is more beneficial for the club.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS.

Szmodics is at the peak of his career to date and that will see him command a hefty fee. However, signing someone to fill his boots would be an incredibly difficult task.

Losing the attacking midfielder after he played such a big role in keeping them up would be a huge blow. It would massively dent Rovers’ chances of survival, even if the money from a sale was to be reinvested.

With that said, it’s not a surprise that they’re doing what they can to keep him onboard.

The need for signings

Blackburn Rovers need a host of new recruits, but departures are needed to raise funds. There are assets aside from Szmodics that could raise decent fees, but none would get near the total the Irishman commands this summer.

Recruits are needed up top to try and support Szmodics in terms of goalscoring. Sam Gallagher is a valuable presence while Harry Leonard is a promising option, but guaranteed goals will be wanted.

Elsewhere, reinforcements at centre-back wouldn’t go amiss. A goalkeeper is also wanted after the departure of Leopold Wahlstedt.