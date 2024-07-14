blackburn rovers, Blackburn Rovers could cash in on star man amid contract plan

Blackburn Rovers could cash in on star man amid contract plan

14 July 2024
2 minute read

Blackburn Rovers want to offer Sammie Szmodics a significant pay rise but will be willing to cash in if he doesn’t pen new terms, as per Alan Nixon.

Blackburn Rovers star Szmodics has been at the centre of high profile transfer interest for some time.

The attacking midfielder emerged as the club’s standout player last season, dragging them to safety with a stunning goal haul. Szmodics enjoyed the best campaign of his career to date, netting 33 goals and providing four assists across all competitions.

blackburn rovers, Blackburn Rovers could cash in on star man amid contract plan
Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

Such form has drawn plenty of interest. Most recently, it was claimed Ipswich Town had entered talks over a possible deal to sign the 28-year-old.

Now though, fresh insight on the Blackburn Rovers efforts to keep their key man have emerged.

Writing on his Patreon, reporter Alan Nixon says that the Championship side want to offer Szmodics a sizeable pay rise to fend off admirers. However, if no deal is penned, Rovers would be willing to take the money from a sale.

Szmodics only signed a new deal last November, It keeps him contracted to the club until 2026 with the option of a further year.

1 of 20
blackburn rovers, Blackburn Rovers could cash in on star man amid contract plan

Who is this?

One to hold onto

It’s a tough situation Blackburn Rovers find themselves in. They’re going to be in an uphill battle to hold onto Szmodics purely because of their financial situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

He’s still under contract for a good few years, but the need for funds could still see the club cash in. Unless they can persuade him to stay on renewed terms, it could be that a sale is more beneficial for the club.

blackburn rovers, Blackburn Rovers could cash in on star man amid contract plan
Image courtesy of: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS.

Szmodics is at the peak of his career to date and that will see him command a hefty fee. However, signing someone to fill his boots would be an incredibly difficult task.

Losing the attacking midfielder after he played such a big role in keeping them up would be a huge blow. It would massively dent Rovers’ chances of survival, even if the money from a sale was to be reinvested.

With that said, it’s not a surprise that they’re doing what they can to keep him onboard.

The need for signings

Blackburn Rovers need a host of new recruits, but departures are needed to raise funds. There are assets aside from Szmodics that could raise decent fees, but none would get near the total the Irishman commands this summer.

Recruits are needed up top to try and support Szmodics in terms of goalscoring. Sam Gallagher is a valuable presence while Harry Leonard is a promising option, but guaranteed goals will be wanted.

Elsewhere, reinforcements at centre-back wouldn’t go amiss. A goalkeeper is also wanted after the departure of Leopold Wahlstedt.

Blackburn Rovers target QPR striker, veteran free agent also wanted
Author
James Ray
James Ray is The72's Editor in Chief and has written for the site since 2018. Based in Northamptonshire, he graduated from the University of Lincoln with a degree in Sports Business Management and has featured on talkSPORT. For contact, please email james@the72.co.uk or reach out on Twitter (@_jamesrray).
Previous Article
sheffield united, Swansea City, Norwich City stars emerge as potential Sheffield United transfer targets

Swansea City, Norwich City stars emerge as potential Sheffield United transfer targets

byJames Ray
14 July 2024
2 minute read
Next Article
derby county, Paul Warne issues promising Derby County transfer update with Rams far from done

Paul Warne issues promising Derby County transfer update with Rams far from done

byJacob Hackett
14 July 2024
3 minute read
Related Posts