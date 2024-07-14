Blackburn Rovers target QPR striker, veteran free agent also wanted

Blackburn Rovers have identified QPR man Lyndon Dykes as a potential striker target and have made an offer to Asmir Begovic, according to Alan Nixon

Blackburn Rovers and QPR will both be looking to make inroads up the Championship table next season after fending off relegation last time around.

The duo have both begun pre-season preparations but off the pitch, new signings are needed too. It’s the first summer transfer window for managers John Eustace and Marti Cifuentes, so they’ll be keen to make a real mark on their respective squads.

Now, it seems the Ewood Park outfit are looking at Loftus Road for potential targets.

Writing on his Patreon, reporter Alan Nixon has said that Blackburn Rovers are eyeing QPR striker Lyndon Dykes as an option up top. As it stands though, Rovers would need a sale to raise funds or a swap deal to bring him in.

Eustace also wants another goalkeeper and after leaving the West London club, Nixon adds that Blackburn have also made an offer to free agent veteran Asmir Begovic. At this stage, it is said he may not fancy a move up north.

Wheeling and dealing

Once again, it seems as though Blackburn Rovers are going to have to work under a limited budget in the transfer market this summer.

It was a point of contention under previous boss Jon Dahl Tomasson, so it remains to be seen just how Eustace works in the conditions. Club owners Venky’s have backed bosses previously, but matters have complicated in recent times and it contributed heavily to their struggles last season.

In the pursuit of a new striker such as Dykes, it looks as though Rovers will have to wheel and deal.

Sales will raise funds for fresh recruits but otherwise, it could be that a deal to bring the Scot to Ewood Park means someone going in the other direction to QPR. Whether that’s something Blackburn are willing to do, it remains to be seen.

Free transfer recruits in other areas will mean funds are available for signings in important positions, such as up top. As such, a move for free agent Begovic to bolster the goalkeeping ranks would be a smart one.

Is Dykes the answer?

It’s abundantly clear that a new striker is needed at Ewood Park this summer.

Sammie Szmodics carried the goalscoring burden last season, so the supporting cast needs strengthening. Semir Telalovic has been sold after just a year too, so further depth is needed up top.

Sam Gallagher has been an asset at the top of the pitch. His physicality and hard work makes him a good fit for Eustace’s system but his goal record hasn’t been the most reliable.

Harry Leonard and Jack Vale are both promising options, but an experienced addition like Dykes would be welcome. The presence he offers at the top of the pitch could make him an ideal striker for Rovers, but time will tell if a deal is feasible.