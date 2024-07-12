3 Okay Yokuslu replacements West Brom must consider as Championship rivals eye raid

West Brom midfielder Okay Yokuslu has entered the last year of his Baggies contract and he’s been the subject of persistent transfer rumours.

West Brom have seen Yokuslu draw admiring glances from his native Turkey and from Championship rivals.

Besiktas and Trabzonspor have both been said to be eyeing a move for the 30-year-old, who has been away with his country at EURO 2024. Hull City are claimed to have begun their pursuit too now, with a move seemingly possible.

Image courtesy of: HEIKO BECKER/REUTERS.

Should the Baggies lose key man Yokuslu, they’ll need to recruit a defensive midfielder to take his place in Carlos Corberan’s ranks.

With that said, here are three Yokuslu replacements that West Brom must consider…

Mirko Topic – Famalicao

Starting off with a left-field name, but West Brom could find a great replacement for Yokuslu overseas for in a shrewder deal than moving for someone domestically based.

Since swapping Vojvodina in his native Serbia for Portuguese side Famalicao, 23-year-old defensive midfielder Mirko Topic has made a good impression. He’s a solid, defensively-focused player but is assured on the ball too.

Topic is a strong presence in the middle of the field and at his age, he has plenty of time to develop further. It might not be the cheapest deal to persuade Famalicao into selling him a year after they signed him though.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image courtesy of: RODRIGO ANTUNES/REUTERS.

Travis spent the second half of last season on loan at Ipswich Town and while John Eustace may have him in the plans at Blackburn Rovers, a move to West Brom could prove tempting for both the club and player.

Travis is a combative, tough-tackling midfielder. He’s a real force in the engine room and boasts the leadership and experience to be a positive influence in Corberan’s squad.

Rovers might find it hard to turn down a good offer despite the 26-year-old’s importance. In Corberan’s side, the former Liverpool youngster could find a new level with a more upwardly-mobile side.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

Isaac Hayden – Newcastle United

Newcastle United are looking to offload Hayden and if the Baggies want a cut-price deal, they should turn their attentions to his situation. He has two years left on his contract but the Magpies are unlikely to ask for a significant fee.

Hayden is far down the pecking order with the ambitious Premier League club but he’s another fine player at Championship level. He played an important role as QPR staved off relegation over the second half of last season, importantly staying injury-free too.

Hayden has a Championship title to his name and could be a great replacement for Yokuslu if the West Brom star is snapped up this summer.