Swansea City interested in tricky deal for out-of-favour Celtic man

Swansea City are in the market for new signings this summer as they look to push towards the right end of the table under Luke Williams.

Business to date has been focused on outgoings with no new faces coming through the doors in South Wales. Nathan Wood has been sold though, while striker Jerry Yates has moved to Championship rivals Derby County.

Image courtesy of: PAUL CHILDS/REUTERS.

The latter’s exit leaves the Swans with just two natural strikers: Liam Cullen and Mykola Kukharevych. As such, the signing of a new talisman is a must.

Now, it has emerged that Swansea City are interested in Celtic’s Oh Hyeon-gyu. Writing on X, Korean reporter Joel Kim first revealed the club’s admiration of the 23-year-old.

💬 | Swansea keen on more Korean players 🇰🇷



W/ Eom in the flock, I'm told #Swans are exploring the 🇰🇷 market for more players and are interested in Celtic striker Oh Hyeon-gyu & Gangwon defender Lee Gi-hyuk. Korean news have yet to report, so stay tuned!🫡🇰🇷#오현규 #이기혁 pic.twitter.com/PbbznbCLD5 — Joel Kim (@KNTFootball) July 11, 2024

BBC Sport Wales’ Ian Mitchelmore backed up these claims, stating he is someone of interest. However, he added that while Celtic are keen to offload him, a deal with Swansea ‘might prove tricky’.

Think it’s time Joel moves to SA1! 💪🇰🇷



Certainly #Swans interest in Oh. Celtic keen to move him on, but a deal for the striker might prove tricky.



Showed real promise under Ange Postecoglou but ultimately fell out of favour under Brendan Rodgers. https://t.co/XZVWi8LTPv — Ian Mitchelmore (@IanMitchelmore) July 11, 2024

Oh still has a hefty four years left on his deal at Parkhead after joining in January 2023.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

A challenging pursuit

While the specific hurdles to a deal for Oh are not mentioned, it is fair to assume that his asking price could be fairly high despite the fact he has fallen down the pecking order at Celtic.

ADVERTISEMENT

That could be the obstacle for Swansea City, even having cashed in on defender Wood.

Image courtesy of: PAUL CHILDS/REUTERS.

Oh only signed a year-and-a-half ago with the Scottish giants paying £2.5m for his signature. As a promising striker who has shown he can score with regular minutes who boasts four years left on his contract, you would expect Celtic to be eyeing a decent profit.

Separate reports have stated the Korean striker is wanted by Belgian side KRC Genk, who are looking to strike a deal worth £3.5m plus add-ons.

At that price, Oh may prove out of the Swans’ reach.

Casting a wide net

While Swansea City are yet to make a breakthrough in the transfer market, it does look as though signings are close. And, going off two nearing deals, the club are casting a wide net this summer.

Reports have said midfielder Goncalo Franco is poised to join from Portuguese side while Eom Ji-Sung, another Korean prospect, looks set to sign as well.

With both coming from overseas, perhaps the Welsh side are looking away from the domestic market in search of some shrewd deals.

If they are to firm up their chase of Celtic man Oh though, it looks as though they’ll have to pay a sizeable fee. That may well prompt Swansea City to look elsewhere despite their interest.