Sunderland make offer to player released by Championship rivals

Sunderland are looking to kick on with their summer recruitment drive after a long period of uncertainty at the Stadium of Light.

The lengthy search for Michael Beale’s long-awaited permanent replacement dragged on frustratingly long. As such, the start to transfer business has been slow, with Championship rivals making notable strides forward.

However, with Regis Le Bris in place, business looks to be picking up. Alan Browne became the first signing of the Frenchman’s lead, with goalkeeper Simon Moore joining earlier this summer.

Now, Sunderland have made their move for signing number three.

Writing on X, reporter Michael Graham states that the Black Cats have offered a deal to former Stoke City goalkeeper Blondy Nna Noukeu following a successful trial in the North East.

It had been reported that the Wearside outfit were taking a look at the Cameroonian shot-stopper. Nna Noukeu looks to have done enough to earn a contract as Le Bris bids to further bolster his goalkeeping ranks.

Smart business

A free transfer move for someone who is likely going to be the third choice goalkeeper isn’t exactly the most exciting business. However, it’s necessary, and Nna Noukeu could prove to be a shrewd pickup for Sunderland.

The 22-year-old showed promise in his youth career with Stoke City and will be hopeful of maximising his potential over the coming years. Time developing on Wearside will only help him in his bid to do just that.

The Black Cats have developed some fantastic goalkeepers over the years and while Nna Noukeu isn’t coming through the club’s esteemed academy, he’ll be working with coaches who have helped turn Anthony Patterson into one of the best shot-stoppers outside the Premier League.

Alongside Patterson and veteran Moore, Nna Noukeu makes up a solid goalkeeping department for new boss Le Bris.

What next?

Nna Noukeu’s arrival will likely conclude the goalkeeper business at Sunderland this summer. They’ve got the cover and competition they require and barring a big bid for Patterson, there shouldn’t be any changes.

Le Bris will be keen to make the most of the window to further make his mark on the squad so hopefully, more signings aren’t too far away.

The priority – as it has been for a while – will be recruiting a new talisman to lead the line next season. Younger, promising options have not worked, so a proven goalscoring needs to be top of the shopping list.

Elsewhere, some added experience wouldn’t go amiss alongside new signing Browne.