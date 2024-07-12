Stoke City attacker attracting loan interest from elsewhere

Stoke City attacker Emre Tezgel is attracting loan interest from other clubs this summer, as detailed in a report by StokeOnTrentLive

Stoke City have a decision to make on what to do with the forward ahead of next season. They are preparing for another year in the Championship after staying up under former Plymouth Argyle boss Steven Schumacher.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

Tezgel, 18, is highly-rated by the Potters and played in their most recent pre-season friendly clash against Chester of the National League North. He spent time with MK Dons in the last campaign and went on to score three goals in 17 games for the League Two outfit.

In this latest update regarding his situation in this window, StokeOnTrentLive claim he has plenty of ‘suitors’ right now who are keen to take him on a temporary basis ahead of next term. In addition, Nathan Lowe and Niall Ennis are also believed to have clubs eyeing them up.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

Tezgel is under contract at Stoke City until 2026 and has a bright future ahead of him.

The England youth international, who has represented the Three Lions at both Under-16 and Under-17’s levels, has risen up through the ranks of the Potters.

Image courtesy of: REUTERS.

He made his first-team debut back in January 2022 in an FA Cup clash against Leyton Orient and became the club’s youngest ever player in the process at just 16.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fast forward to now and he has since made six competitive appearances for Stoke City but hasn’t scored yet.

The Burton-born man was given the green light to head out the exit door on loan for the first time when MK Dons came calling in the last January window.

Tezgel enjoyed plenty of game time with the Dons and helped them get into the top seven under Mike Williamson.

However, they were beaten in the play-offs at the semi-final stage by eventual winners Crawley Town and he has since returned to his parent club.

What now for Stoke City attacker?

Stoke City need to decide whether Tezgel will get many minutes with them in the second tier or whether they should let him join another team on loan to boost his development.

First up for Schumacher’s men is a home clash against Coventry City on 10th August. They have friendlies against the likes of Cork City, Crewe Alexandra, Stockport County, Bolton Wanderers and AZ Alkmaar to get through first.