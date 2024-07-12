Sheffield Wednesday on the verge of signing released West Brom man

Sheffield Wednesday have enjoyed a fruitful summer transfer window to date but as German boss Danny Rohl continues to shape the squad to his liking, further additions are required.

The Owls have made signings across the squad with some impressive moves made. It’s setting up for an exciting season at Hillsborough with the future looking bright under Rohl.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

One area that remains somewhat bare though is midfield.

Svante Ingelsson has signed, but departures of out-of-contract players means options are limited. That looks set to change though, with another new addition close.

According to The Athletic, Sheffield Wednesday are set to sign Nathaniel Chalobah on a free transfer following the expiry of his deal with Championship rivals West Brom.

The defensive midfielder is poised to pen a two-year deal with the Owls, with a medical to follow.