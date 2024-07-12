sheffield wednesday, Sheffield Wednesday on the verge of signing released West Brom man

Sheffield Wednesday on the verge of signing released West Brom man

12 July 2024
2 minute read

Sheffield Wednesday have agreed to sign former West Brom midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah on a free transfer, according to The Athletic.

Sheffield Wednesday have enjoyed a fruitful summer transfer window to date but as German boss Danny Rohl continues to shape the squad to his liking, further additions are required.

The Owls have made signings across the squad with some impressive moves made. It’s setting up for an exciting season at Hillsborough with the future looking bright under Rohl.

sheffield wednesday, Sheffield Wednesday on the verge of signing released West Brom man
Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

One area that remains somewhat bare though is midfield.

Svante Ingelsson has signed, but departures of out-of-contract players means options are limited. That looks set to change though, with another new addition close.

According to The Athletic, Sheffield Wednesday are set to sign Nathaniel Chalobah on a free transfer following the expiry of his deal with Championship rivals West Brom.

The defensive midfielder is poised to pen a two-year deal with the Owls, with a medical to follow.

1 of 20
sheffield wednesday, Sheffield Wednesday on the verge of signing released West Brom man

Who is this?

A welcome addition

Chalobah’s signing looks to be a smart one for Sheffield Wednesday. He adds some welcome defensive steel to their midfield department and boasts experience at a good level of the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

He likely won’t be the last addition in the middle of the park, but his signing on a free transfer means funds remain available for further recruits. As well as in midfield, a new talisman is high up on the shopping list at Hillsborough.

the sheffield wednesday squad pre-game
Image courtesy of: PETER CZIBORRA/REUTERS.

Chalobah has spent much of his career in the Championship, playing 188 times in the division. However, he also has 55 Premier League appearances to his name since breaking through the Chelsea youth ranks.

He can operate slightly further forward in attacking midfield and at centre-back alongside his natural role in defensive midfield.

Hopes for next season

Sheffield Wednesday pulled off an impressive escape to retain their Championship status last season.

For many who have just survived, the aim is to do the same again, perhaps with a bit more of a gap between them and the bottom three. However, for the Owls, there’s real excitement over just where they could end up.

The transformation under Rohl has been nothing short of remarkable. Now that he’s being backed in the transfer market and given a chance to shape the squad to his liking, it’s going to be interesting to see what Wednesday can do next season.

The signing of Chalobah adds further pedigree and talent to their increasingly impressive squad. Further new additions lie in wait too, so excitement will only increase as the start of the season nears.

Sheffield Wednesday make move for 25-year-old, Championship rivals keen
Author
James Ray
James Ray is The72's Editor in Chief and has written for the site since 2018. Based in Northamptonshire, he graduated from the University of Lincoln with a degree in Sports Business Management and has featured on talkSPORT. For contact, please email james@the72.co.uk or reach out on Twitter (@_jamesrray).
Previous Article
burnley, 24-year-old favours Serie A switch amid Burnley transfer interest

24-year-old favours Serie A switch amid Burnley transfer interest

byJames Ray
12 July 2024
2 minute read
Next Article
hull city, Hull City relaxed despite Sheffield United interest in top summer target

Hull City relaxed despite Sheffield United interest in top summer target

byJames Ray
12 July 2024
1 minute read
Related Posts