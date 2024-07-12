Sheffield Wednesday make move for 25-year-old, Championship rivals keen

Sheffield Wednesday have made a first bid to bring loan favourite Ike Ugbo back to the club but Championship and Premier League sides are keen too, as per Mike McGrath

Sheffield Wednesday have enjoyed a fruitful transfer window to date but thus far, they’re yet to fill the vacant spot up top.

Ike Ugbo spent the second half of last season on loan with the Owls and his contributions were key in their successful fight against relegation. The Canadian notched seven goals in 19 games for Danny Rohl’s side, chipping in with one assist too.

Michael Smith, Bailey Cadamarteri and new signing Charlie McNeill are the current options up top, but none seem likely to take the starting spot at Hillsborough.

As such, a new talisman is wanted, and amid consistent links with a permanent Ugbo reunion, Sheffield Wednesday have now made their move.

Writing on X, reporter Mike McGrath states an opening bid has been made for the ESTAC Troyes striker. They’re not the only ones keen though, with other Championship clubs ‘seriously interested’ while Premier League clubs have even monitored Ugbo.

It remains to be seen how Troyes respond with the Ligue 2 side just about staving off relegation last season.

A popular return

After playing such an influential role in keeping Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship, there’s no doubt that Ugbo would be welcomed back with open arms if he was to return to the club this summer.

The Owls were crying out for a talisman as they struggled over the first half of the season. Ugbo had shown sparks of what he could do while on loan with second-tier rivals Cardiff City, but it was at Hillsborough under Rohl’s lead where we saw the best of him.

Having found such success under the German, it will be hoped that he will only get better if he reunites with Wednesday this summer.

Time will tell just where he ends up though. Championship and Premier League clubs are keen as Troyes look set to cash in on the former Chelsea prospect.

Few sides can say they’ve had a stronger summer transfer window than Sheffield Wednesday so far.

Rohl and co have wasted no time in revamping the ranks at Hillsborough with eight signings through the door. In attack, the earlier mentioned McNeill has come in for nothing after his Manchester United exit while Jamal Lowe and Olaf Kobacki have arrived too.

Svante Ingelsson is the sole midfield signing to date, signing from Hansa Rostock. In defence, Max Lowe has switched from Steel City rivals Sheffield United and Yan Valery has moved back to England.

Last but not least, James Beadle is back for a second loan from Brighton. He has been joined in the new-look goalkeeping department by veteran Ben Hamer.