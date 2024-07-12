Sheffield Wednesday make move for 25-year-old, Championship rivals keen

Sheffield Wednesday have made a first bid to bring loan favourite Ike Ugbo back to the club but Championship and Premier League sides are keen too, as per Mike McGrath

Sheffield Wednesday have enjoyed a fruitful transfer window to date but thus far, they’re yet to fill the vacant spot up top.

Ike Ugbo spent the second half of last season on loan with the Owls and his contributions were key in their successful fight against relegation. The Canadian notched seven goals in 19 games for Danny Rohl’s side, chipping in with one assist too.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

Michael Smith, Bailey Cadamarteri and new signing Charlie McNeill are the current options up top, but none seem likely to take the starting spot at Hillsborough.

As such, a new talisman is wanted, and amid consistent links with a permanent Ugbo reunion, Sheffield Wednesday have now made their move.

Writing on X, reporter Mike McGrath states an opening bid has been made for the ESTAC Troyes striker. They’re not the only ones keen though, with other Championship clubs ‘seriously interested’ while Premier League clubs have even monitored Ugbo.

Sheffield Wednesday have made an opening bid for Troyes forward Ike Ugbo, who was at Hillsborough last season on loan and scored 7 in 17 starts to help club stay in Championship. Other 2nd-tier clubs seriously interested and watched by Premier League clubs #SWFC #TeamESTAC — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) July 11, 2024

It remains to be seen how Troyes respond with the Ligue 2 side just about staving off relegation last season.