Sheffield United slap huge price tag on star man who is keen to leave

Sheffield United have placed a £30m price tag on midfielder Vini Souza as he draws interest from Fulham, reporter Alan Nixon has said.

Sheffield United are heading back to the Championship after a one-year stay in the Premier League to forget.

The Blades finished bottom of the pile after a dismal season in the top-flight. It leaves manager Chris Wilder with a huge task ahead of him to rebuild the ranks and form a side capable of fighting it out at the right end of the table.

Image courtesy of: LEE SMITH/REUTERS.

A whole host of players have already moved on from Bramall Lane, many of whom were out of contract. However, there’s bound to be some notable sales as well.

Brazilian midfielder Vini Souza is among those widely tipped to head elsewhere, but Sheffield United will not be letting him go on the cheap despite their relegation.

Writing on his Patreon, reporter Alan Nixon states that the Championship side have slapped a £30m price tag on the 25-year-old, who is keen to move away. Fulham are targeting Souza as their Joao Palhinha replacement but they value him at around £15m.

Souza has also been offered to clubs in Europe, Nixon adds.

A move awaits

Sheffield United were always bound to lose some of their key players and as transfer business looks set to pick up, it might not be long before Souza heads out the exit door at Bramall Lane.

As players return for pre-season and some come back from EURO 2024, business at all levels of the game will be starting to fall into place. Palhinha has departed Fulham shortly after his international duty ended, so with the Cottagers now pursuing a replacement, further Souza developments may not be far away.

Image courtesy of: PAUL CHILDS/REUTERS.

Souza was one of the few Blades players to come through last season in a positive light. It was his first season with the club after joining from Lommel SK and he proved himself as a player capable of performing at Premier League level.

Across all competitions, the Brazilian played 38 times. In the process, he found the back of the net once from defensive midfield.

A busy summer ahead

Some things have started to fall into place for Sheffield United with Sam McCallum and Jamie Shackleton both coming through the doors on free transfers.

The duo were available for nothing after leaving Norwich City and Leeds United respectively.

Further signings are needed though, most notably at centre-back and up top. If Souza departs, defensive midfield will surely become an area of focus, especially with Gustavo Hamer among those also expected to head for pastures new after the Blades’ relegation.

It’s sure to be a challenging window for Wilder and co with a new-look squad set to take on the 2024/25 campaign.