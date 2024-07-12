Rotherham United striker close to joining fellow League One club

Rotherham United are reportedly poised to let the attacker head out the exit door this summer. They were relegated from the Championship last season along with Birmingham City and Huddersfield Town and are aiming for an immediate promotion back from League One.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS.

Eaves, 32, still has a year left on his contract with the South Yorkshire outfit after joining them in 2022. He has since made 46 appearances in all competitions and has scored four goals.

In this latest update regarding his situation at the New York Stadium, Football Insider claim he is heading to fellow third tier side Northampton Town. The Cobblers were promoted from League Two last year and have adapted well to the step up a division over the past 12 months under Jon Brady.

Rotherham United have made a whole host of new signings over recent times so cutting ties with Eaves will free up space and funds in their squad.

He may struggle to get into their starting XI in the next campaign amid competition from the likes of Jordan Hugill, Sam Nombe, Josh Kayode and Jonson Clarke-Harris.

Image courtesy of; ED SYKES/REUTERS.

Eaves had spells at Crewe Alexandra, Oldham Athletic and Bolton Wanderers as a youngster.

Yeovil Town then snapped him up before he switched to Gillingham in 2017.

He was prolific during his time with the Gills and scored 40 goals in 97 games to land a switch to Hull City.

Eaves spent three years with the Tigers and found the net on 18 occasions in 108 outings, helping them gain promotion in his second year.

Rotherham United brought him in following his departure from East Yorkshire but he is being heavily linked with an exit now.

What next for Northampton Town target?

A switch to Northampton Town would be a good move for Eaves and a chance to get regular game time.

He is a proven goal scorer at League One level and would be a coup for the Cobblers.