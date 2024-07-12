Southampton striker poised to secure new loan exit to EFL side

Southampton are ‘expected’ to let attacker Dom Ballard join Reading on loan again, as per a report by RDG.Today

Reading are keen to lure the striker back to Berkshire as they prepare for another year in League One under former Southampton boss Ruben Selles. They finished in 17th place in the table last season, nine points above the drop zone.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTTERS.

Ballard, 19, linked up with the Royals in September last year and was given the green light to leave the Saints on a temporary basis to get some experience under his belt. He made 12 appearances in all competitions and chipped in with five goals before sustaining a long-term injury.

However, in this latest update regarding his future by RDG.Today, Selles wants him back again for the next campaign and he is poised to be allowed to depart again. His parent club were promotion to the Premier League after beating Leeds United in the Championship play-off final at Wembley.

Reading want striker back

Getting Ballard back would be a shrewd bit of business by Reading.

He was unlucky with his injury in the last campaign and has unfinished work with the Royals.

Image courtesy of: PAUL CHILDS/REUTERS.

The England youth international has been on the books at Southampton for his whole career to date and has risen up through their academy ranks.

Ballard has been a regular for the Saints at various different youth levels and has played four times for their first-team, chipping in with a single goal.

He is under contract with the top flight new boys until 2026 meaning he could still have a big future with the Hampshire club.

His chances of breaking into their starting XI next term are slim though so another temporary exit would be a good move for him.

What next?

A return to Reading would give Ballard the chance to get some regular senior football.

The Royals are waiting for a takeover so are limited to what they can do on the transfer front.

They have parted ways with players such as Clinton Mola, Matty Carson, Nesta Guinness-Walker and Sam Hutchinson over recent times and are yet to make a signing.