Opinion: QPR should target available Luton Town man as Isaac Hayden alternative

QPR look to be in the market for some midfield steel this summer, but it could be tough to bring Isaac Hayden back permanently.

QPR had defensive midfielder Hayden on loan for the second half of last season. He had just returned to Newcastle United after a stint with Standard Liege but with no place in Eddie Howe’s plans, a new move was sorted swiftly.

The 29-year-old came in as part of Marti Cifuentes’ winter recruitment drive, bringing defensive steel and experience to the Rs’ midfield as they staved off relegation from the Championship.

Given Hayden’s situation back at St. James’ Park and his successful stay in West London, a permanent return to Loftus Road has been rumoured. However, reports have said QPR are struggling to meet the midfielder’s wages.

It means alternative options will be under consideration, and one man who could pique interests is Luton Town man Allan Campbell.

Available for transfer

26-year-old Campbell is back at Kenilworth Road after a disrupted season on loan with Millwall. He played only 12 times for the Lions, who went through three different bosses over the previous campaign.

Now back with the Hatters though, Campbell’s future lays elsewhere, and QPR would be wise to keep tabs on his situation.

Manager Rob Edwards has stated that the midfielder will be free to depart, saying to Luton Today:

“Al will be moving on, but at the moment, he’s training, he’s here with us and that’s brilliant as we love having him around.

“Allan’s an amazing professional and a brilliant guy, but he needs to get his career going again and get playing football as well. They’re difficult decisions. We always try and do it very respectfully and be honest with people. We always try to do things with the club’s best interests at heart and always in a way where there’s got to be a human side to it.

“The players want to play and they need to know where they stand as well, so it’s important I have those honest conversations with the lads.”

Campbell has been with Luton Town since 2021, managing seven goals and four assists in 86 games. He made the move to Bedfordshire after an impressive stint in Scotland with Motherwell.

Three years later though, a new switch awaits. The Championship seems like a likely destination and with QPR and Hayden apart on personal terms, Campbell could be an ideal alternative.

Solid signing

With a move for Campbell, it’s clear what QPR would be getting.

As Edwards highlighted himself, the Scot is a real professional and a positive character, which would make him a valuable addition to Cifuentes’ dressing room. On the pitch, he offers a lively presence in the engine room and a well-rounded skillset.

It allows him to operate successfully as a defensive midfielder or slightly more advanced in central midfield. His physicality and willingness to battle for the ball could make him an ideal option in the event Hayden’s return isn’t viable.

At his age, Campbell still has plenty of years at a good level ahead of him. In fact, with an upturn in game time again, the Scot may yet find levels he hasn’t shown before, especially under a top boss like Cifuentes.

QPR may prefer Hayden or have other candidates in mind, but Campbell could be a smart acquisition as he heads for the Luton Town exit door.