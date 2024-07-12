Portsmouth near defender agreement after surprise contract decision

Portsmouth are hopeful of agreeing a new deal with Zak Swanson ‘over the next week or so’, manager John Mousinho has revealed

Portsmouth raised eyebrows with some of their contract decisions after winning the League One title.

The move not to trigger right-back Swanson’s 12-month extension option surprised many. He has had injury problems since joining from Arsenal in the summer of 2022 but when fit, the 23-year-old has proven a more than reliable option in the backline.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS.

With the contract expiry date now passed, it has felt increasingly likely that Swanson wouldn’t be pulling on Pompey colours again. However, manager John Mousinho’s latest update suggests that might not be the case.

As quoted by The News, the Portsmouth boss revealed that negotiations with the Cambridge-born defender remain ‘ongoing’ but the Championship new boys are ‘hopeful’ of coming to an agreement soon.

“The situation with Zak is that contract negotiations are ongoing,” Mousinho said.

“We’re hopeful we can agree something with Zak over the next week or so.”

A smart move

Portsmouth have already made a handful of new signings but with Swanson’s deal up, it felt as though another right-back was going to be on the shopping list.

Jordan Williams has joined following the end of his Barnsley contract and looks set to be the first choice. He needs cover and competition though, and with the club keen on avoiding spending a decent fee on someone who could just be a backup, their options seemed fairly limited.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

Swanson is an ideal option for that role. It won’t cost a fee to bring him back and he’s a fine option on the right-hand side, both for the immediate and long-term futures.

At only 23, Swanson still has plenty of time to develop further and maximise his potential. Many will back him to do just that if he can stay fit with Pompey.

The next area of focus

Turning attentions back to the transfer market, it would not be a surprise if Portsmouth target a new midfield addition or two next.

Jordan Archer has bolstered the options in goal while the earlier mentioned Williams is a defender who can fill in at centre-back alongside his natural right-back role. Sam Silvera and Josh Murphy have come in on the wings too.

Reuben Swann has joined from AFC Sudbury but he looks set to be one for the future in the middle of the park, rather than the present.

As such, it would not be surprised if a defensive-minded partner for Marlon Pack is targeted. Owen Moxon will be hopeful of making the starting spot his own but even then, depth will be needed with Tom Lowery, Terry Devlin and Ben Stevenson the other options.