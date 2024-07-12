Portsmouth near defender agreement after surprise contract decision

Portsmouth are hopeful of agreeing a new deal with Zak Swanson ‘over the next week or so’, manager John Mousinho has revealed

Portsmouth raised eyebrows with some of their contract decisions after winning the League One title.

The move not to trigger right-back Swanson’s 12-month extension option surprised many. He has had injury problems since joining from Arsenal in the summer of 2022 but when fit, the 23-year-old has proven a more than reliable option in the backline.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS.

With the contract expiry date now passed, it has felt increasingly likely that Swanson wouldn’t be pulling on Pompey colours again. However, manager John Mousinho’s latest update suggests that might not be the case.

As quoted by The News, the Portsmouth boss revealed that negotiations with the Cambridge-born defender remain ‘ongoing’ but the Championship new boys are ‘hopeful’ of coming to an agreement soon.

“The situation with Zak is that contract negotiations are ongoing,” Mousinho said.

“We’re hopeful we can agree something with Zak over the next week or so.”